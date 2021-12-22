Napoli-Spezia 0-1, an own goal by Juan Jesus decides

An own goal by Juan Jesus in the first half was decisive: third knockout in a row for the Azzurri at Maradona

From our correspondent Nicola Berardino

A weak and imprecise Napoli against Spezia puts the third consecutive defeat in the league at Maradona: 1-0 for the Ligurians in the final. A result that can appear sensational especially after the coup with Milan on Sunday that had given back the second place to the Azzurri. But the verdict of the match legitimizes Spezia’s ability to defend the advantage that arose before the interval from an own goal by Juan Jeus. Spalletti’s team, however, did not know how to find themselves in difficulties, losing ideas and clarity to go upstream. For Napoli a heavy stop that also extends a taboo: the rounds of A played on Wednesday without a win rise to nine. Spezia returns to win after six days and interrupts a series of six away defeats in a row. Three points that could strengthen Motta’s bench, which is now considered to be at the end of the line before the race. Napoli’s 2021 at home ends with a defeat against the Ligurians as it began on January 6 (2-1 for the team coached by Italian).

OWN GOAL BY JUAN JESUS – For Napoli to the absences of the injured Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz, Osimhen, was added on the eve of another big, Insigne, stopped by Covid. Compared to the match against Milan, Spalletti can count on Mario Rui’s recovery, so Di Lorenzo takes up the right wing. Lobotka enters the median. News also in the trocar: Politano is back on the right, with Lozano moving to the left, while Elmas starts from the bench. And Mertens sees himself again. Motta modifies the formation opposite to Empoli by inserting Agudelo in the attack instead of Nzola. At the start, Napoli immediately launches the assault. Zielinski’s Ring: Loud. Replica of the Ligurians: insidious head of Manaj flying over the crossbar. La Spezia gathers in their own half of the pitch: tight spaces for the Azzurri to maneuver. At 20 ‘Di Lorenzo stops after Reca’s knee to the thigh. The defender, helped by the medical staff, resumes playing. Spice gets longer: Manaj escapes Politano but is blocked by Lobotka. An opportunity also for Bastoni who, however, fails to kick on goal and Napoli raises. At 27 ‘, Politano slips: sling on the outside of the net. By Mario Rui for Mertens: touch controlled by Provedel. Spalletti’s team looks for sudden accelerations to open up the defensive web of Spezia. The blues raise the pace. Mertens flash on the left: Provedel swerves into the corner. The Belgian then also tries from a distance: just to the side. La Spezia projects forward. At 37 ‘, a free-kick from Bastoni becomes a trap for Juan Jesus who, in an attempt to reject, heads his goalkeeper Ospina and fixes the surprising advantage of the Ligurians. Napoli feel the blow. In the end of time he tries to reorganize himself but without affecting. Mario Rui warned for a foul on Reca: the defender was warned and will miss the away match with Juventus when the championship resumes.

VANO ASSASSMENT – After the break, Spalletti alternates Mertens with Petagna. Starting point in the Manaj area, dammed by Di Lorenzo. Spectacular half-upside down from Lozano off target. A goal from Lozano was canceled for offside by Politano. La Spezia relies on the restarts with conviction and touches the doubling on 10 ‘with a razor of Amian that goes high. Irregular even a goal from Petagna causes a push to Erlic. Napoli grows. At 18 ‘, great chance: Erlic saves with an empty net on a shot from Lozano. La Spezia rifiata maneuvering across the board. At 24 ‘, Spalletti lets Ounas in for Zielinski to revive the attacking game. The blues, however, are unable to scratch. Provedel easily rules a Lozano shot. Another thrust of the Ligurian: Mario Rui saves a corner on Manaj. Frantic Naples but without ideas. Lobotka replaced by Elmas in the 34th minute. Provedel also neutralizes an attempt by Di Lorenzo. Two other changes in Napoli: Ghoulam and Demme for Mario Rui and Politano. The Azzurri pushed with the strength of their nerves without taking the siege. Five minutes of recovery. Provedel stretches out on a shot from Anguissa. The crossbar opposes a header from Elmas. Motta engages Colley for Agudelo. Napoli did not pass and recorded an unexpected misstep between the whistles of Maradona and the satisfaction of Spezia who enjoyed the three points.

December 22, 2021 (change December 22, 2021 | 23:06)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link