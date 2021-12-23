Napoli-Spezia 0-1, report cards / The backward passages are back, atavistic evil of this team

Dreams of glory die on Christmas. Last night even Spalletti didn’t believe it. Di Lorenzo is saved. Lozano cannot be forgiven even at Christmas

The report cards of Naples-Spezia 0-1 by Fabrizio d’Esposito and Ilaria Puglia

HOSPINA. Dreams of glory die at Christmas, Ilaria dear, and the hitman who kills them with his fatal own goal is called Jesus. Football eschatology. In living memory I don’t remember a team fighting for the title that lost three consecutive games at home, including two with Empoli (tonight scrambled by Milan) and Spezia. And as with Empoli, the approach was soft and listless, except for those ten minutes of forcing in the second half. For this reason I give everyone a political 4. The Azzurri do not deserve more. The whistles of Maradona are also right. As for Ospina, he has to laze and peck the baby food of the aforementioned Juan Jesus – 4

In pecking the baby food it also shows slow as it was not very fast and also present in several outings – 5

DI LORENZO. Among the least worst and no wonder. Ensures the usual offensive support to Na-Politano and then he too has his chance in the pitiful final of Napule. In defense he foils on Manaj, here he became a fearsome giant like Cutrone and Pinamonti ten days ago – 4

It does not deserve the 4, not even the political one. He remains on the battlefield despite the blow he has suffered, helps in defense when necessary and puts himself forward, also creating problems for the Ligurian defense. Too bad he’s one of the few to do it – 6

RRAHMANI. Lethal his complicity in those irritating and unbearable backward steps, the ancestral evil of this team – 4

He does not commit particular mistakes, apart from some useless fouls since the opponent was not so formidable as to risk a yellow card – 5.5

JUAN JESUS. Sooner or later it had to happen, given his career. The Juan Jesus Horror Picture Show takes place right after his best match in blue, in Milan. Pity. It must be said that the header was perfect – 4

A disaster, that own goal, for him and for us. Inevitable to give him insufficiency – 4

MARIO RUI. Marittiello is damned without sparing himself, okay, but always misses the last pass with Swiss precision, especially cross. However, his assist for the lost Mexican. How the Euroappuntato boasts a salvific intervention on Manaj – 4

Marittiello is the one who, in my opinion, deserves the most inadequacy. Irritating. A sumo wrestler foul, the one that costs him a yellow card and a disqualification against Juve. As if that weren’t enough, he also gets angry with his partner (Politano?) Who tries to calm him down after the yellow by shaking his reassuring arms badly off him. Impossible – 3

GHOULAM from 86 ‘. 4

I repeat that Faouzi’s 5 minutes of autonomy leave me more perplexed each time – sv

LOBOTKA. He is caged like a fool by the La Spezia midfield. Let’s talk about the spice eh! Inadmissible – 4

He makes the ball go round, of course, but with a sterile dribble that recalls the old bad times of Napoli – 5

ELMAS from 78 ‘. He enters like a runaway foal and immediately misses a couple of balls. Then yes, he also takes a crossbar in the 94th minute, as if tonight the draw in extremis could change the perverse destiny of this team – 4

Probably a mistake by Spalletti not to insert it before – 6

ANGUISSA. Often it slips into dead-end alleys. As usual generous and vigorous, he has however lost the supernatural touch of the past months. In the final he too was about to score – 4

Better than fellow ward Stanislav – 5.5

POLITANO. He is a brasileiro for scarcely fifteen minutes. And in the first half his games to centralize from the right are obvious and irritating – 4

In the first half it is as if he does not exist, in the second, finally, he wakes up. Surely it is the one that gives us the most enthusiasm, even if in the last passages it is never concrete – 5.5

DEMME from 86 ‘. 4

Without vote

ZIELINSKI. As long as there is, it is the best of the worst if one can say so. But nothing exceptional, mind you – 4

The man of the match, even if he falls in the second half – 6

OUNAS from 69 ‘. A sort of wandering cleric who preaches in the desert. A couple of notable plays but also some suckers – 4

If nothing else, he invents some diversion and brings Di Lorenzo in front of Provedel’s door – 6

LOZANO. That missed goal with an empty goal is something that cannot be forgiven even at Christmas, a period of grace and mercy. Each time he touches the ball he does not take one. Where did you miss Lozano? What dimension are you in? – 4

Inconclusive and irritating like Mario Rui – 3

MERTENS. Tonight Napule’s attack is obscene and he wakes up at the full half hour with two or three ideas. Then he no longer comes out of the changing rooms – 4

10 minutes of life. Stop – 4

PETAGNA from 45 ‘. Invoking him in place of Ciro gives the idea of ​​how we were combined there before – 4

Without Zielinski, Napoli struggles to go up. And long balls may be good for Osimhen, but not for Petagna – 5

SHOULDER. Max Gallo is right: against the very modest Spezia led by a coach close to the exemption, talking about absences is useless. If anything, the dark evil of this team is in the head, even before the choices and the form. We thought the bald wizard had healed him. Instead it is not like that. However, Napule finished the first round with 39 points: five more than last year with Gattuso, in his only full season in Napule (the year before he had replaced King Carlo on the sixteenth first leg). Merry Christmas Ilaria, despite everything. And Merry Christmas to the readers of the Napolista. See you again at the Befana – 4

He evidently committed some reading errors, such as the late entry of Elmas. He did not know how to affect the interval and showed up resigned in front of the cameras for interviews. Last night he didn’t believe it either. Merry Christmas to you too, Fabrizio, and to our readers – 4

MAXIMUM. Presumptuous and arrogant: the La Spezia hand on that Mario Rui shot had to be reviewed – 4