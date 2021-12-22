Napoli-Spezia, the probable formations: two changes for Spalletti

The San Siro victory against Milan allowed the Naples to remain hooked to the leading group, and above all he returned that awareness and thatenthusiasm who had passed away in the last few days, at least among the fans.

Because Luciano Spalletti He has always been peaceful, and he has never lost faith in his boys.

Against Spezia, Napoli has the opportunity to greet the year just passed in front of their fans, with a single goal: win!

The climate in the Ligurian home is not the most serene: it is Spice he is fourteenth in the standings at just 13 points, and destiny for his coach Thiago Motta, it now seems written, regardless of the result at Maradona. Sky Sports, today, has communicated the latest regarding the probable formations.

Napoli Spezia probable formations

THE LATEST ON THE BLUE FORMATION

Spalletti, who will have to do without Insigne, Fabian Ruiz, Koulibaly and Osimhen, find Mario Rui, which should return to the owner in the left lane. This will allow By Lorenzo to go back to the right and complete the quartet with Rrahmani and Juan Jesus, to defence from the brings from Ospina.

In midfield, runoff between Demme and Lobotka alongside Anguissa, with Zielinski highly confirmed on the trocar. Accompanying the offensive action will be Elmas on the left and Lozano on the right, with Petagna who should initially sit on the bench, leaving Mertens as an offensive reference.

NAPLES (4-2-3-1) Probable formation: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Demme / Lobotka; Lozano, Zielinski, Elmas; Mertens. Herds Spalletti

THE PROBABLE FORMATION OF THE SPICE

Thiago Motta has to do without his striker M’Bala Nzola, absent for a gastrointestinal virus, as well as for Sala and Verde. Forward confirmed Manaj, while at his side Colley aims to return owner, in a runoff with Antiste. More certain choices in midfield, where there will be Maggiore, Bourabia and Kovalenko with Gyasi and Reca on the flanks. The three-man defense will consist of Amian, Erlic and Nikolaou in front of Provedel.

SPEZIA (3-5-2) Probable formation: Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Maggiore, Bourabia, Kovalenko, Reca; Colley, Manaj. Herds Thiago Motta.

Domenico Visone