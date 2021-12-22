Napoli still ko at home: 1-0 Spezia with an own goal by Juan Jesus. Spalletti collapses to -7 from Inter | A league

For the second time in its history, Spezia plays a Serie A match at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples and for the second time gets the 3 points. On 6 January, the first race of 2021 was decided by Maggiore and Nzola. Today, in the last race of the same year, an own goal by Juan Jesus thinks about giving the victory to the Ligurians. Instead, the Wednesday curse for Napoli continues who hasn’t won on this day of the week for 9 games. Now there will be the Christmas holidays, very sweet for Thiago Motta and his team, who find a bit of serenity even in the standings. In the shadow of Vesuvius, on the other hand, they will celebrate with less lightness, thinking of the splendid start to the championship, which had foreshadowed anything but a third place at minus 7 from the top at the end of the first round.

THE FIRST TIME – The game struggles to break open and the first real scoring opportunity arrives at 27. Politano returns to the left (the house specialty) and kicks low at the near post, barely finding the door. About ten minutes later it is Mertens who tries, always from a distance, always going very close to the post. La Spezia closes the first half without a shot on goal, but with a goal advantage: at 37 ‘, in fact, Juan Jesus deflects his head into his own goal and Ospina is unable to avoid the mess. It goes to rest at 0-1.

THE SECOND HALF – The second half is, on the other hand, very funny. Napoli must absolutely recover, but Spezia is a very uncomfortable customer. The first chance of the recovery comes after 5 minutes with Lozano who kicks high a little in acrobatics. At 53 ‘it is always the Mexican who becomes dangerous. Politano goes to the bottom and leans in the center of the area for Chucky who chews the ball but still manages to find the door and force the soft opposition of Provedel. It is all in vain, however, because Politano was offside. At 55 ‘the spice reacts and finds the first shot of his game with a right from Amian from a tight angle that goes near Ospina’s goal. At 58 ‘it is still the referee who stifles the Neapolitans’ screams of joy in the throat: Petagna scores with a header, but after having pushed Nikolaou to the ground. It is a foul and therefore the goal is canceled. Napoli tries in every way but Provedel’s door seems bewitched, until the last minute of recovery, when Elmas hits the crossbar with a sure shot. It ends 1-0 for Lo Spezia who gets 3 very important points for the salvation fight and flies to +5 on Genoa. Napoli, on the other hand, continues its roller coaster and returns to -3 from Milan but above all to -7 from Inter.