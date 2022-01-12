Tech

Napoli stopped taking swabs every day, only those with flu symptoms do

Napoli tampons, the last ones

Naples Football – Raffaele Canonico, head of the medical staff of the SSC Naples, yesterday at Kiss Kiss Naples wanted to clarify a concept:

«Since Sunday we have given everyone the booster dose to those who could do it and not those healed who still cannot access it. My patient park is made up of healthy and supercontrolled young people. The virus circulates, the vaccine protects us from the serious effects of the disease, it is a variant that changes characteristics “

Napoli stopped making tampons every day

As told by today’s edition of Il Mattino il Naples stopped doing swab rounds practically every day, continues in active monitoring (only those who have flu symptoms are swabbed COVID-19). Different speech for those currently positive who, on the other hand, will still do swabs this morning in the hope of a test that can bring them back among those already available.

