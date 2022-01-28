Napoli strong on Gatti del Frosinone: Giuntoli plays the Zerbin card to unlock the deal

Calciomercato Napoli – Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport writes about defender Gatti of Frosinone among the goals of Napoli. The Azzurri could play the Zerbin card in the deal.

Frosinone cats

Gatti Frosinone Naples, the situation

“It is the one about Federico Gatti, the central defensive of Frosinone, born in 1998, who exploded in Serie B and followed by the major Italian clubs. The director Cristiano Giuntoli has been following him for some time and the reports are all converging on the qualities of the boy. The relationship with the Ciociaria club is good, given that Alessandro Zerbin – emerging winger, born in 1999 – is owned by Napoli. And Zerbin himself could reinforce the privileged channel between the clubs. Leaving the striker for another year on loan could also be interesting for the Ciociari, given that Luciano Spalletti is also discussing Zerbin “