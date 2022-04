MILAN (AP) — Napoli’s Serie A title ambitions were dealt a serious blow on Sunday when they succumbed 3-2 at home to Fiorentina.

After Argentine attacker Nicolás González put La Viola ahead in the 29th minute, Dries Mertens leveled for the hosts in the 58th, shortly after coming on.

But French attacker Jonathan Ikoné, another player coming off the bench, restored the Tuscan club’s lead in the 66th minute and Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral signed the third in the 72nd.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen pulled Napoli close in the final stretch but dropped a point behind leaders Milan, who later visit Torino. The defending champion Inter accumulates the same number of points as Napoli, but has a pending match.

Napoli were looking to stay as provisional leaders, but Fiorentina struck first when the defense failed to clear Alfred Duncan’s cross. González dominated the ball with his chest before nailing it to the top corner.

Mertens entered in the 56th and scored virtually with his first touch, a low shot to the left corner, following a delayed pass from Osimhen.





Ikoné scored on his Italian league debut just a minute after coming on.

Napoli believed they had equalized again, but an advanced position by Mexican attacker Hirving Lozano was pointed out. And Fiorentina scored the third after an overflow from Cabral on the left.

Osimhen added emotion at the end with his goal in the 84th minute, taming the ball with his chest between two defenders and then finishing off the upper corner.

TRIPLE OF IMMOBILE

Ciro Immobile scored a hat-trick as Lazio cruised to a 4-1 away win over Genoa to stay in the running for European cup tickets.

The win left Lazio in sixth place, two points behind classic rival Roma, which beat Salernitana 2-1. José Mourinho’s team suffered more than necessary and needed two late goals to pocket the three points.

Fiorentina fell two points behind Lazio and two above Atalanta, who lost 2-1 at Sassuolo.

Genoa is still three points from salvation. They were level on points with Venezia, who lost 2-1 at home to Udinese.