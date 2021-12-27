Napoli transfer market: Szalai, Gatti and Viti defense goals

Spalletti will have to do without Koulibaly and Manolas and needs a central. De Laurentiis has no intention of investing and mainly studies low cost solutions

An objective to be achieved and various profiles not so much to be technically examined, but to probe to understand which is the most concrete negotiation to pursue. Napoli needs a central defensive player, a right foot if possible and as soon as possible. Yes, because with Koulibaly’s departure for the Africa Cup and the sale of Manolas, the team finds itself with only two central players – Rrahmani and Juan Jesus – and facing the entire month of January like this is unthinkable for Luciano Spalletti. So the sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will have to work hard to find a solution that is not easy, given that De Laurentiis has no intention of investing and at the beginning of January finding solutions such as “loan with right of redemption” is not easy.

Turkish solution – It is linked to Attila Szalai, a Hungarian who plays in Fenerbache, born in 1998. The approach with the defender’s agent was there and it was positive because the boy liked to come to Italy. But the Turkish club is shooting high and would like 20 million and at the moment we can’t even talk about negotiations between the clubs.

The Italian slopes – Many role players under observation of the Italian scouts. Among these several young Italians who would be an important investment for the future. At the top of the list Federico Gatti, central of Frosinone born in 1998. Napoli has offered 5 million for the card but the Ciociara club, which knows there is an interest in Juventus, considers the offer too low. We will see what developments there will be but the boy seems ready for the leap in quality.

The feeling with Empoli – Relations between the two Azzurri clubs have always been excellent. From the passage of Giovanni Di Lorenzo three seasons ago, to the repeated transfers of Sebastiano Luperto. The latter could be a final solution, in the absence of alternatives, for the return from the loan. But having the Tuscans the right of redemption on the card not even Napoli believes very much in this operation. Instead, the eyes of the Neapolitan club are on Mattia Viti, born in 2002, Under 20 national team, who already boasts 8 appearances in this championship, the last one at Maradona in the match won by Andreazzoli’s Empoli against Napoli. Inter is also on the prospectus but here the difference can be made by good company relations and the opportunity for financial solutions compatible with both clubs. And remaining on similar profiles, under observation there is also Nicoló Casale, born in 1998, who grew up in the Verona youth academy and is now a defensive point of reference with Tudor. Napoli’s relations are also good with Verona. We will see what will be the negotiation that will have a surge in these days of the end of the year.

