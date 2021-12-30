Napoli tries an operation like Juan Jesus

Naples transfer market – These are decisive hours for the Azzurri to find the new defender to be included in the squad to replace Manolas.

The colleagues of SportItalia in these minutes have launched an indiscretion relating to a surprise name for Spalletti’s team: Federico Fazio.

Player who among other things the Tuscan coach has already trained. Here is what colleague Alfredo Pedullà says about it:

Fazio, Naples transfer market

“Napoli are looking for a central defender, but the conditions must exist. The budget, at least for the moment, does not allow for large outlays. And so in the last few hours, on the recommendation of Luciano Spalletti, there are surprise evaluations on Federico Fazio, born in 1987, expiring with Roma and now on the sidelines for some time with the Giallorossi club. It would be a Juan Jesus-style operation, also indicated last summer by the Tuscan coach and which gave good results net of the unfortunate own goal that decided the last home match against Spezia “.

Rome, Fazio’s salary

As already mentioned, the Argentine defender Federico Fazio has a contract with Roma that expires this summer: precisely on 30 June 2022. Fazio’s salary at Roma is 2 million euros per season.