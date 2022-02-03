Napoli, Tuanzebe excluded from the Uefa list

In retrospect, a matter of a few hours, Napoli from the Uefa list that they had to present yesterday before midnight, would have cut Hirving Lozano, who seriously injured his shoulder last night during Mexico-Panama. But since it is no longer possible to intervene, the cut player, in excess of numbers for the Europa League, was Axel Tuanzebe, the central defender hired in January on a dry loan from Manchester United. Today, however, he has done custom work for low back pain.

Technical choice

The question arises: but how, the only reinforcement of the winter market remains off the list? The answer is purely technical and can only be given by Luciano Spalletti, to whom the club logically left the choice. It was thought that with the return of Ghoulam (the one excluded from the list presented in September) the cut could be one between Malcuit and Ounas. The first because on the right there is also the young Zanoli as an alternative, the second because he had to undergo the post-Covid habilitation visits, postponed so far to make the cardiac inflammation, posthumous of the virus, disappear. The checks on the Algerian did not reveal any problems and Spalletti is in love with how much Ounas (today he has passed the visits and will be able to return after Covid) can invent by entering the race and breaking the game. And in Europe he did it in Warsaw and in the decisive match against Leicester. Hence the decision of the coach who probably thought that with Koulibaly’s return – next week, after the Africa Cup final – he has fewer problems in the center and also Di Lorenzo who can adapt.