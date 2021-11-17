Napoli-Udinese, hypothesis postponement? Lega Serie A and FIGC evaluation: the Italian national team has to do with it

Latest Serie A – The Italian national team will play everything, namely the qualification for the next World Cup in Qatar 2022, in the play-offs of March 2022. Roberto Mancini yesterday he declared to rest now and recharge his energy in view of the mini-group that will decide the fate of theItaly, waiting for the draw to know the opponents. But a possible decision is on the way Serie A League and of Figs.

Napoli-Udinese and Serie A 30th round, postponement hypothesis

Indeed, Serie A League And FIGC they are evaluating it postponement of the championship round of 20 March 2022, so as to give more time to the Italian national team Mancini to team up and prepare for the playoffs. Who will play the SSC Napoli in what would be the 30th round of the championship?

Napoli-Udinese, currently scheduled for March 20, 2022

To give the news is today’s edition of Messenger, adding, as anticipated yesterday by the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina, that it is a very complex and impractical hypothesis. Instead, a meeting is planned in Coverciano at the end of January:

“And the idea is being cultivated – still in a rather embryonic version, to tell the truth – of postponing an entire day of Serie A in March to a few days before the play-off semifinal. It is very, very complicated. Our national team needs – indeed, the need – to prepare the playoff matches with the utmost accuracy. And the project foresees that a meeting of the Azzurri will be set up during the stop of the championship already scheduled for the weekend of 29 and 30 January 2022 and linked to the South American qualifiers “.

The playoffs will be played on 24 or 25 March and until that date Italy will not play any match, neither official nor friendly. But when could the Serie A matches of the 30th matchday be recovered? The newspaper’s response: