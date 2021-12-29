Sports

Napoli-United contacts for Tuanzebe, the formula of the operation revealed

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

Sky - Napoli-United contacts for Tuanzebe, the formula of the operation revealed

Tuanzebe likes Napoli, contacts have started with Manchester

transfer market – As already circulated in these hours, Napoli has asked for information Axel Tuanzebe, English defender of Aston Villa but owned by the Manchester United. Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club is interested in the player and has started contacts with the Red Devils to understand if there is the possibility of switching from one loan to another. Napoli, in fact, is waiting to see if it can buy it on loan with the right of redemption. To report it is the colleague of Sky, Gianluca Di Marzio.

Who is Tuanzebe?

1.85 tall, he was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1997 and since 2005 he has been part of the Manchester United youth academy. At 19 he made his debut in the first team after winning 2 Premier League Under 21. One of the most promising of the Academy, he has not found the same success with the greats, already going on loan in the past always at Aston Villa. His best quality is his role as a “wild card” in the team: in addition to central defender, in fact, he can play the role of full-back and also of midfielder without problems.

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Serie A, the data on spectators: Milan surprises everyone

6 days ago

Sinner at the ATP Finals: he must win against Hurkacz and Medvedev

November 16, 2021

Transfer market Inter, farewell and signature: the decision

November 26, 2021

“Napoli lacks nothing to win the Europa League. For Juve, the Scudetto is now unattainable”

November 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button