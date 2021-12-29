Napoli-United contacts for Tuanzebe, the formula of the operation revealed

transfer market – As already circulated in these hours, Napoli has asked for information Axel Tuanzebe, English defender of Aston Villa but owned by the Manchester United. Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club is interested in the player and has started contacts with the Red Devils to understand if there is the possibility of switching from one loan to another. Napoli, in fact, is waiting to see if it can buy it on loan with the right of redemption. To report it is the colleague of Sky, Gianluca Di Marzio.

Who is Tuanzebe?

1.85 tall, he was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1997 and since 2005 he has been part of the Manchester United youth academy. At 19 he made his debut in the first team after winning 2 Premier League Under 21. One of the most promising of the Academy, he has not found the same success with the greats, already going on loan in the past always at Aston Villa. His best quality is his role as a “wild card” in the team: in addition to central defender, in fact, he can play the role of full-back and also of midfielder without problems.