Napoli unlucky, conditions and recovery times

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
The latest on Lozano’s injury and the player’s recovery times. The conditions of Lozano del Napoli are in constant control, now Spalletti has also lost him in this unfortunate period from this point of view

The Napoli also loses Lozano due to injury, recovery times are now to be evaluated

Naples: Lozano injury, recovery times and conditions

The Napoli also loses Lozano due to injury, recovery times are now to be evaluated, updates from Il Mattino:

As if that weren’t enough, in fact, during the first half of yesterday’s match against Leicester it was Lozano was also injured for Napoli. The Mexican bumped into the side of an opponent with his face and between the two it was he who had the worst of it. The Napoli doctors intervened promptly, while it was Zielinski who indicated to the blue bench that the Lozano’s conditions were not encouraging and the change would be needed immediately. The Mexican remained on the ground for at least 5 minutes before being escorted outside the stadium on board the ambulance. He was transported to the San Paolo hospital to undergo instrumental examinations to rule out a fracture of the nasal septum after breaking one of his teeth. In short, the usual great bad luck for Napoli when it comes to injuries.

