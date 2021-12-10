Napoli unlucky, conditions and recovery times

The very latest on Lozano’s injury and recovery times of the football player. I am in constant control of the conditions of Lozano of Napoli, now Spalletti has also lost him in this unfortunate period from this point of view.

Naples: Lozano injury, recovery times and conditions

The Napoli also loses Lozano due to injury, recovery times are now to be evaluated, updates from Il Mattino:

As if that weren’t enough, in fact, during the first half of yesterday’s match against Leicester it was Lozano was also injured for Napoli. The Mexican bumped into the side of an opponent with his face and between the two it was he who had the worst of it. The Napoli doctors intervened promptly, while it was Zielinski who indicated to the blue bench that the Lozano’s conditions were not encouraging and the change would be needed immediately. The Mexican remained on the ground for at least 5 minutes before being escorted outside the stadium on board the ambulance. He was transported to the San Paolo hospital to undergo instrumental examinations to rule out a fracture of the nasal septum after breaking one of his teeth. In short, the usual great bad luck for Napoli when it comes to injuries.

