Napoli-Verona, first half in progress

2‘- Immediately a risk for Verona on Osimhen’s pressing: Montipò sweeps away and saves himself for a second.

18.05 – Let’s go!

17.58 – The teams enter the field.

17.46 – Cristiano Giuntoli, Napoli’s sporting director, spoke to Dazn’s microphone before the match against Hellas Verona: “I will be repetitive, but the team has to think about playing its game. The path is long, today is an important match like every Sunday. We don’t have to think about others, just about ourselves and playing a great game. “

Spalletti has recovered Juan Jesus. “He is doing very well. He played great championships at Inter, he did his part at Roma as well. Last year he was little used. We had this chance in the summer, Spalletti knew him and we bet on him. So far it has given great answers “.

De Laurentiis said that Insigne will decide on the renewal: is there a meeting planned? “Relations are excellent both with the agent and with Lorenzo, who is thinking about the field at the moment. There is no news, at this moment it is like that”.

17.45 – The historical images of Diego Armando Maradona scroll on the luminous monitors of the stadium that bears his name. We remind you that today the special jersey in honor of the Pibe de Oro will be inaugurated.

17.40 – Di Lorenzo, Napoli defender, spoke to Dazn: “Last year has passed, let’s think about this Napoli-Verona!

17.35 – It continues to fill the stadium with almost full curves. Just under half an hour at the start of the game.

17.23 – Here is the entry into the field of Napoli: ovation of the public for the players coached by Spalletti.

17.15 – Applause from Maradona for Ospina, Meret and Marfella who enter the field for the warm-up. Deafening whistles for the Verona colleagues who will warm up under Curva A.

17.00 – Official choices of the two coaches, Spalletti and Tudor. Here are the formations:

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Fabian, Anguissa; Politano, Zielinski, Insigne; Osimhen. Herds Spalletti

VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Dawidowicz, Gunter, Ceccherini; Pharaohs, Tameze, Veloso, Casale; Barak, Caprari; Simeone. Herds Tudor

16.57 – The luminous scoreboard shows the images of the special jersey dedicated to Maradona, applause from the stands.

16.50 – The stadium is starting to fill up with fans taking their seats, about 25 thousand spectators expected for this afternoon’s match.

16.30 – For today’s match, the special jersey dedicated to Maradona will be inaugurated (photos here) which will be used for the next three matches. The shirt has already been snapped up on the Napoli online store. The shirt has divided the fans, opinions are mixed.

16.00 – Turnstiles open and the first fans have already entered, moderate queues outside the Maradona stadium. Everything under control.

Friends of Tuttonapoli, welcome to the direct text of Napoli-Verona, a match valid for the twelfth day of the championship. Teams on the pitch at 18, in the evening the other leaders Milan is expected from the derby against Inter.