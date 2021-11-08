Napoli-Verona, report cards: Zielinski and Insigne disappoint, Di Lorenzo super. Good news for Spalletti

The Verona confirms tough team for Naples. After the draw on the last day of the last championship that prevented the Neapolitans from reaching the Champions League, another 1-1 arrives which is a brake stroke in the race to the top of the standings. The draw between Milan and Inter, however, allows the Azzurri to remain first with 32 points. The game of Maradona promised to be tough, and so it was. Hosts with the celebratory shirt of the Argentine Pibe de oro, Scala in white. Lively guests in high pressing and able to create havoc with Caprari and Barak inspired by the lines. From a flash of the latter, good at easily overcoming Mario Rui – naive on the occasion and obviously worried about the yellow card as he was warned – the action of the goal of the advantage was born: the Czech footballer, fleeing in the side area, fishes Simeone in the area that anticipates Rrahmani and prank Ospina in a slip. Spalletti’s team reacts immediately and after five minutes finds the goal with By Lorenzo who sling into the area skillfully operated by Fabian Ruiz and unloads all his anger under Montipò’s legs. The game lights up: Barak and Caprari again become dangerous, as well as Insigne and Osimhen. The Nigerian hits the post. In the second half, Verona drops in intensity and plays on the counterattack. The protagonist is still Osimhen who asks for the penalty, but the referee Ayroldi flies over and the VAR is silent. Spalletti inserts Lozano, Elmas, Mertens, Ounas and Petagna but the right play to win the three points does not arrive. In the final two expulsions for Verona: Bessa and Kalinic, both entered from the bench. The last hopes of Napoli are extinguished on the post hit by Mertens on a free kick. The next two matches against Inter (at San Siro) and Lazio (at Maradona) will say a lot about the ambitions and real possibilities of Spalletti and his associates to confirm themselves at the highest level. The report cards of Areanapoli.it

Ospina: 6. No responsibility for Simeone’s goal. For the rest, the usual safety ball and chain and good interventions on the more or less dangerous conclusions of Verona which often jams in the last meters.

Di Lorenzo: 7.5. Napoli goes under and he brings it back to the surface with a goal of power and physical strength and in general with another super performance to be framed. Verona attacks on both flanks, on his it is more difficult.

Rrahmani: 6. Without Koulibaly it has no guide. Simeone anticipates him on the occasion of the goal, then it is often inaccurate at the exit. Save his ordeal with a precious save on Barak’s surefire shot.

Juan Jesus: 6.5. After the good performance as a left-back in Warsaw against Legia, he confirms his excellent form even as a central. Obviously he does not have the mastery of Koulibaly in output, but in marking he is almost always impassable, showing speed in reading. He is the good “news” for Spalletti.

Mario Rui: 5.5. He gets too easily blown by Barak on the occasion of the advantage signed by Simeone. Distrusted, he does not intervene forcefully fearing yellow. It’s a boulder on his performance, but it’s also the only mistake. Napoli also clings to him in offensive sorties and dangerous crosses are born from his feet.

Fabian Ruiz: 6+. It is he who provides Di Lorenzo with the assist in the draw. In the absence of Koulibaly almost all the balls go through his feet. The Verona press very high and the precision at the exit is affected, as highlighted by Spalletti in the conference.

Anguissa: 6+. He gets too stubborn with the ball and the foot with mixed results. On the occasion of the Verona goal, his mistake weighs heavily, but thanks to his courage, Napoli breathes on many occasions, restarting with ease. Muscles, strength, speed: it is essential. From 86 ‘Mertens: 6. He too lets himself be squeezed between the Scaligeri’s defensive shirts then a punishment is enough for him to shake the entire stadium and the opponents: the ball is printed on the post.

Politano: 5.5. It turns on and off continuously. He misses the decisive play even if he is the one who provides a great ball to Osimhen who turns in the area hitting the post. From 62 ‘Lozano: 5.5. Hardly ever driven at speed, the man struggles to jump both left and right. Not very precise in front of goal.

Zielinski: 5. He is the weak link of Napoli, Tameze and Dawidowicz do not let him touch the ball. And when it does, it’s never effective. From 62 ‘Elmas: 6. He is certainly hungrier than the teammate he detects, but he too struggles to leave his mark. It is he who suffers the foul of Bessa which leads to red.

Insigne: 5. Some bucked ball and chain and little more. In the area he misses too many balls and suffers the asphyxiating pressure of his opponents. From 86 ‘Ounas sv. Enter when the game is over, ungenerous to ask him for miracles. It touches very few balls.

Osimhen: 6. Left almost alone in the grip of Gunter (like last year), but on the only clear occasion he hooks Politano’s cross and hits with a left-footed shot: the post denies him the joy of a goal that would have been spectacular. He suffers a few too many fouls and gets nervous by getting a yellow card for protests. From 91 ‘Petagna: sv. Perhaps he too could enter earlier.

Herds Spalletti: 6. Napoli remains first, but there are some signs of fatigue. Simeone’s goal closes Ospina’s unbeaten run that lasted 435 minutes in the league. Without Koulibaly the team suffers in the exit from the rear, it would serve as an additional tactical solution. Ounas, Mertens and Petagna probably enter a few minutes late.