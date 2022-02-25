Napoli vs FC Barcelona, ​​result, summary of the match, goals, classified Europa League | UEFA Europa League

It was a walk, literally, with background songs reminiscent of Diego Maradona. FC Barcelona went to the stadium named after the Argentine and won resoundingly, to advance in the UEFA Europa League and get rid of a fairly harmless Napoli.

It was a 2-4 victory in which even Piqué scored and a 3-5 aggregate that leaves no doubt as to who was better in the key.

Napoli always had a bad time at home: after 8 minutes Jordi Alba punished them with a shot from the right that left Meret, David Ospina’s replacement in goal, without reaction.

And before any answer could be given, the second fell, the work of De Jong, relentless to collect the slowness of Spalleti’s bottom men. The blows took time to take effect in a local that managed to feel some blood in the veins at 23, when Osimhen provoked a disputed penalty, which Insigne capitalized on, but it was just a symptom of a recovery that did not come.

Before the break, Piqué appeared absolutely free to receive a ball in the area, stop it with one leg and finish off with the other, all before Meret’s helpless gaze. No one hindered him.

The second half was almost a formality: FC Barcelona understood that it did not need to exaggerate and gave the initiative to a Napoli team that almost never knew what to do with the ball. With the good intentions of Osimhen it was not enough. Through this path of despair came the final fourth goal, another ball that found Aubameyang to define at will and with luxury in front of Meret. At 86, Politano remembered the rival goal and scored a great goal in the cross shot… late to change the path of elimination.

Zero controversy, beyond whether the rotation of Spalleti’s goalkeeper is still an effective bet. Nothing to argue with an unappealable victory for Xavi’s FC Barcelona, ​​which ultimately has another face, one that is capable of responding to favouritism.