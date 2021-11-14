Napoli will redeem Anguissa, an attempt to anticipate the operation as early as January: figures and details

Napoli will make their Anguissa, the club will try to anticipate the operation as early as January. To report this indiscretion is today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport which explains in detail the operation and the figures of the deal between Napoli and Fulham.

“Even the goal scored with the national team shines in the season that Anguissa is going through as a protagonist with Napoli. His arrival was a great market hit by the ds Cristiano Giuntoli, in the sprint of the final operations. Anguissa was taken with the team. formula of the loan from Fulham for a sum of 400 thousand euros – Inin addition, Napoli has reserved a right of redemption for the player with the English club for a sum of 15 million euros to be paid in June. There is no doubt that the blue club will make Anguissa its definitive. Indeed, there would also be opportunities to conclude the operation as early as January“.