“Napoli, with Inter risk that you will play it all! If Inzaghi leaves the game to Spalletti, it’s the end”

At “1 Football Club”, program on 1 Station Radio, the former Inter and National player intervened, Alessandro ‘Spillo’ Altobelli:

On Inter’s showdown in the Italian Cup after the derby:

“Inter had a good match also against Milan, they were ahead for 70 minutes and the AC Milan goalkeeper was fundamental. The coaches are all wrong, but in a match like the derby there shouldn’t be many thoughts. He took away Calhanoglu. , Perisic and Lautaro and the first goal arrived, then after three minutes the second. The team was no longer square and in those minutes of disruption the game was lost. We played well, but in the last twenty minutes there were those changes that they lost the game. Fortunately yesterday there was another challenge and now Inter will be in the semifinals. They will meet Milan for the rematch (the Rossoneri still have to play with Lazio tonight, ed), we can’t stand still there after the derby “.

On the match between Napoli and Inter:

“It is the game that Napoli must play for everything. They must risk, because if they win, they reach Inter at one point, who have one game less, but the enthusiasm would return and the team would believe in it more. It is a key match. , but we have seen how Inter can be beaten: if he takes the ball and plays it is difficult for him to score; if he leaves the game in Naples, he gets into trouble. others and therefore if he suffers then he concedes a goal. “

On the decision of the sports judge on the alleged spit of Lautaro Martinez to Theo Hernandez:

“We did not see if there was really spit, but for words to the referee there were two days. Those who make a mistake must pay, the bullshit is paid, but they must be safe and obviously they were not. fine, but if they found out about the spit, it would be right for him to be punished. One of the representatives of the League has reconstructed what happened and honestly did not say about the spit: they watch the game, they have reimbursements, but we should look at who he puts them there. Let’s go and see who are those who are put there by the League, they do absolutely nothing. “

On Dusan Vlahovic’s purchase of Juventus:

“In this January transfer market Juventus made the biggest deal they could do. Taking Vlahovic at 60 million and selling Bentancur and Kulusevski at 60 gave two players who were not playing and took one of the strongest strikers in Europe without spending money: a great operation both from an economic and a sporting point of view. He scored immediately in the first match, so at this moment we must expect everything from Juve because it is a team that with the passing of games we will find it higher and higher. fourth, but for the Scudetto he has three teams up front like Milan, Napoli and Inter who are not Atalanta. He won’t win it, but it’s a very dangerous team for everyone. “

Vlahovic or Osimhen?