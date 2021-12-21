Sports

“Napoli won with a disastrous team, it’s the game of the turning point”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee48 mins ago
Agostinelli: Napoli won with a disastrous team, it's the turning point

Andrea Agostinelli on Milan-Napoli

At Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, during Radio Goal, the former coach of Naples Andrew Agostinelli, making some statements.

“That of Napoli is a tactical and sacrificial victory, the Azzurri have never disunited and all the technical players have sacrificed themselves by going beyond their original game. I have seen sacrifices from Lozano, Petagna, Elmas and Zielinski, or guys who make offensive danger their best strength. I consider yesterday’s victory as the most difficult one, we can remember Milan-Napoli as the turning point for every goal that Napoli will reach. Yesterday I saw a different Zielinski, he had to face Tonali and put her on the physical plane. Scudetto? Inter already have four points and two games away from the others, I repeat that Inter, Milan and Napoli are the suitors: Napoli with a disastrous team won a direct match, there was a great reaction from the group “

