“Napoli won with a disastrous team, it’s the game of the turning point”

At Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, during Radio Goal, the former coach of Naples Andrew Agostinelli, making some statements.

Latest news Naples

“That of Napoli is a tactical and sacrificial victory, the Azzurri have never disunited and all the technical players have sacrificed themselves by going beyond their original game. I have seen sacrifices from Lozano, Petagna, Elmas and Zielinski, or guys who make offensive danger their best strength. I consider yesterday’s victory as the most difficult one, we can remember Milan-Napoli as the turning point for every goal that Napoli will reach. Yesterday I saw a different Zielinski, he had to face Tonali and put her on the physical plane. Scudetto? Inter already have four points and two games away from the others, I repeat that Inter, Milan and Napoli are the suitors: Napoli with a disastrous team won a direct match, there was a great reaction from the group “