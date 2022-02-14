Napolimania: Spalletti and the ‘don’t take them first’ could have dared more. If the referees do Juve favors … | First page

It could have been better. But even worse. When Napoli’s match against Inter ended on Saturday night at Maradona, whoever was behind was licking their mustaches. The partisan newspapers were preparing for the headlines in order to magnify the return of the non-colored strips in the race for the Scudetto. Then the draw in the postponement made everyone return to their feet on the ground. Only Milan took advantage of this and jumped to the top of the table with Leao’s goal. But just one point ahead on the Beneamata (who must recover the challenge against Bologna) and two on Spalletti’s team. Juventus and Atalanta, on the other hand, remained in their place. The tournament is still long but the last day was favorable to be able to take a few steps forward.

And, instead, everything has remained unchanged behind Insigne and his companions. Indeed, if Danilo had not scored in the recovery, even the Neapolitans would have led to 8 points on the Lady. The Goddess, however, complained a lot at the end of the meeting. The general manager Marino went to talk to the TVs fiercely: «De Ligt touched the ball with his hand in the area and Szczesny had to be sent off». “Luckily Marelli will no longer referee,” the Nerazzurri manager then commented. Accusing mom. The trusted man of the Percassi family went straight to the point. But in the face of certain errors you have to raise your hands. Perhaps for such an important meeting valid for the Champions League we needed some younger whistles and high hopes. Like Sozza di Seregno. But Marelli had to be given a pension award and this was the result. For heaven’s sake, the Lady has nothing to do with it. What can he do if the referees hardly ever see the errors in favor. Mica can say: “No, thank you.” Bag and take home. Rightly.

Returning to Napoli, Spalletti can be satisfied with what happened against his former team. The regret is not to have scored another goal in a very good first half. Never had Inter been so ridiculed by an opponent this season. After Insigne’s goal there were many other occasions. But the Azzurri stopped on the pole (the seventeenth) hit by Zielinski. Then in the second half the inertia of the match changed immediately as Dzeko was lucky and immediately signed the draw. From that moment on, Napoli has withdrawn, thought of the famous claim very dear to Max: “Don’t take them first” and was satisfied with a point. It must be said, however, that Ospina never had to put in too much effort as Handanovic showed his usual goal-saving quality on two occasions: on Osimhen’s shot and Elmas’ light plate. Even in the first leg, the old Nerazzurri goalkeeper made the difference by denying Mario Rui the 3-3 goal.

However, Lucianone remained undefeated. He hoped that the afternoon at the Maradona against the Beneamata was a cool one but he can’t regret that much. If only he had dared more by throwing Mertens into the fray first, perhaps something more could have been seen. But mister 144 goals (in blue) had to settle for a few minutes where he was unable to make a difference. There will, however, be other opportunities until May. Already on Thursday at the Camp Nou he could be the starter against Barcelona in the match valid for the first leg of the round of 32 of the Europa League. It would be nice if he repeated himself as when he drove the Neapolitan fans crazy at Maradona by scoring an extraordinary goal against azulgrana in the Champions League. Maybe…