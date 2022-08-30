Napoli’s crazy plan for Cristiano Ronaldo, Spain in shock after Aubameyang assault

What’s next after this ad

CR7’s last chance

After having suffered refusals throughout the summer, Cristiano Ronaldo could finally find a buyer. As we explained to you a few days ago, Manchester United made a crazy offer to Napoli. To attract Victor Osimhen, the Red Devils were ready to offer the Portuguese in exchange. Except that Napoli are claiming no less than €140m for their Nigerian striker. This Tuesday morning, we Naples still hopes to conclude the transfer of CR7. “Ronaldo on the Edge”leave him alone Corriere dello Sport. CR7 super agent Jorge Mendes is pushing to place his foal in Naples so that he can compete in the Champions League. The transalpine daily explains the conditions of this crazy deal. Napoli are awaiting an offer of €130m for Osimhen and are asking for a free loan from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with 80-85% coverage of his salary. It is recalled that the Portuguese receives around 24M€ net annually. the Manchester Evening News also takes up this information and plays on words with “Cristiano Ronaldo who wants to take a nap”or rather wants Naples!

Spain in shock for Aubameyang

The Spanish press which is under the “shock”gives its full support to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as posted on Mundo Deportivo. During the night from Sunday to Monday, at least four people armed with firearms and iron bars entered his home. The Gabonese and his wife were threatened and beaten. The attackers achieved their goal by opening the safe in the house. “Armed Assault”summarizes the newspaper Sport. The Spanish daily specifies that Aubameyang and his family have moved to a hotel and their children are being cared for by Barça psychologists. At a time when the striker is announced to Chelsea, there is no doubt that this terrible tragedy will weigh in the balance.

Fabian Ruiz in, Paredes out

It’s heating up for Paredes at the Old Lady! “Juventus launches its sprint for Paredes”spear The Gazzetta dello sport to sum up the situation. An agreement has been reached with PSG for a one-season loan with a mandatory purchase option of more than €15m. The Parisian club therefore gets rid of a new undesirable and has at the same time already found its replacement. The pink paper newspaper explains that the transfer of Fabian Ruiz is complete. The Spanish midfielder is expected in the capital on Tuesday to pass the traditional medical examination. PSG and Naples have agreed on a transfer of €23m. A 5-year contract awaits him in the capital.