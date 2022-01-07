Napoli’s last attempt for Coutinho, that’s why everything was blown

Naples transfer market – Check a market background regarding Coutinho and the Naples. As reported by Tmw, there would have been a last-minute attempt by Napoli to grab the Brazilian player’s performances:

“Napoli tried, in extremis, to join the Philippe Coutinho race, attacking midfielder who moved this morning. There have been contacts between the entourage of the Brazilian and the blue club to try to change the course of history, but the player wanted to return to the Premier League after the great experience spent at Liverpool. In the club’s ideas, Coutinho could have been an alternative solution to Lorenzo Insigne, albeit with a slightly different role compared to that of the captain, now betrothed to Toronto in June.

Coutinho had already given his word to Aston Villa who, for his part, decided to pay 60% of the salary that the Brazilian received at Barcelona, ​​about 16 million euros a year, for the next six months (about 5 gross). There is also the possible right of redemption of around 40 million euros: an extraordinary deal when considering that Coutinho was sold by Liverpool in 2018 for 160 million “.