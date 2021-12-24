“Napoli’s moment? Koulibaly decisive for the collapse of the last period”

At Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, during Radio Goal, the journalist Mario spoke Bewilderment, making some statements.

Latest news Naples

“The moment of Napoli? I think Koulibaly was decisive for the collapse of the last period, everyone is important but Kalidou defines everything as a team department. I confirm what many suspect, there has been a persistence of bad luck against Napoli: only they have had injuries to such important players. In my opinion there had been signs against Verona, Turin and Bologna: the game was less brilliant, but the results with Lazio had canceled everything. I thought we had gone beyond the small physical difficulty, after which there were many heavy injuries for non-replaceable players like Koulibaly, Osimhen or Fabian who is the engine of the team. I am optimistic, when the team will find them it will be quite another thing. Juventus-Naples? If the Bianconeri win, they would re-enter the Champions League fight, on the contrary they would be eliminated all right: it would be the worst opponent for Napoli, let’s see if there will be reinforcements from the transfer market, but I think it’s difficult on both sides. It will be important to recover as many players as possible. A new left back? Investments are made when possible, Napoli are almost in place in the overall squad: this period has shown that there is one more player like Lobotka “