“Napoli’s moment? Koulibaly decisive for the collapse of the last period”
At Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, during Radio Goal, the journalist Mario spoke Bewilderment, making some statements.
“The moment of Napoli? I think Koulibaly was decisive for the collapse of the last period, everyone is important but Kalidou defines everything as a team department. I confirm what many suspect, there has been a persistence of bad luck against Napoli: only they have had injuries to such important players. In my opinion there had been signs against Verona, Turin and Bologna: the game was less brilliant, but the results with Lazio had canceled everything. I thought we had gone beyond the small physical difficulty, after which there were many heavy injuries for non-replaceable players like Koulibaly, Osimhen or Fabian who is the engine of the team. I am optimistic, when the team will find them it will be quite another thing. Juventus-Naples? If the Bianconeri win, they would re-enter the Champions League fight, on the contrary they would be eliminated all right: it would be the worst opponent for Napoli, let’s see if there will be reinforcements from the transfer market, but I think it’s difficult on both sides. It will be important to recover as many players as possible. A new left back? Investments are made when possible, Napoli are almost in place in the overall squad: this period has shown that there is one more player like Lobotka “
