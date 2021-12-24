Sports

“Napoli’s moment? Koulibaly decisive for the collapse of the last period”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

Bewilderment: Napoli's moment? Koulibaly decisive for the collapse of the last period

Concerns about Naples

At Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, during Radio Goal, the journalist Mario spoke Bewilderment, making some statements.

Latest news Naples

“The moment of Napoli? I think Koulibaly was decisive for the collapse of the last period, everyone is important but Kalidou defines everything as a team department. I confirm what many suspect, there has been a persistence of bad luck against Napoli: only they have had injuries to such important players. In my opinion there had been signs against Verona, Turin and Bologna: the game was less brilliant, but the results with Lazio had canceled everything. I thought we had gone beyond the small physical difficulty, after which there were many heavy injuries for non-replaceable players like Koulibaly, Osimhen or Fabian who is the engine of the team. I am optimistic, when the team will find them it will be quite another thing. Juventus-Naples? If the Bianconeri win, they would re-enter the Champions League fight, on the contrary they would be eliminated all right: it would be the worst opponent for Napoli, let’s see if there will be reinforcements from the transfer market, but I think it’s difficult on both sides. It will be important to recover as many players as possible. A new left back? Investments are made when possible, Napoli are almost in place in the overall squad: this period has shown that there is one more player like Lobotka “

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Donnarumma, PSG scores and the fans rise up: “With him …”

November 7, 2021

Atalanta, Zapata: “We gave everything on the pitch but there is regret. We will certainly make up for it.”

2 weeks ago

Cesena-Pescara. Nardi’s last-minute package

November 9, 2021

Atp Finals, Djokovic beats Ruud and greets Berrettini: “I hope he’ll be back soon”

November 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button