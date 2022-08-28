Napoli’s response to the Cristiano Ronaldo rumour.
Announced on the departure since the start of the transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo has been associated with many European teams this summer. Announced in Naples in recent hours, Cristiano Ronaldo has seen his situation clarified by Luciano Spalletti.
Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United after the transfer window? The Portuguese still wants to leave the English club to play in the Champions League. While he is still looking for a way out, his name has resounded all over Europe and recently, in Italy.
According to Italian media, the former Juventus player could join Napoli. An exchange could take place with Victor Osimhen.
Asked at a press conference before the match against Fiorentina tomorrow evening, Luciano Spalletti, coach of Napoli, reacted to this rumor:
“I would love to work with Cristiano Ronaldo, of course, but there are no discussions. My president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, told me that he had received nothing. A CR7-Osimhen exchange? I think it’s difficult, but you should ask Cristiano Giuntoli (sports director).“ Case to follow, more than ever.
