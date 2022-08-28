Napoli’s response to the Cristiano Ronaldo rumour.

According to Italian media, the former Juventus player could join Napoli. An exchange could take place with Victor Osimhen.

“I would love to work with Cristiano Ronaldo, of course, but there are no discussions. My president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, told me that he had received nothing. A CR7-Osimhen exchange? I think it’s difficult, but you should ask Cristiano Giuntoli (sports director).“ Case to follow, more than ever.