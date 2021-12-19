Napoli’s working class wins at San Siro thanks to a coach who rejects the culture of alibis

The Napoli of the gregari beats Milan 1-0 without ever suffering. Spalletti has revitalized forgotten players. We will talk about the draw canceled at the 89th, like yesterday at Atalanta

Db Milan 19/12/2021 – Serie A football championship / Milan-Naples / photo Daniele Buffa / Image Sport in the photo: Eljif Elmas goal rejoicing

The working class wins at San Siro. A month later, Napoli returns to the scene of the crime (where they lost to Inter) and overtakes Milan even without suffering. Even if the final score is 1-0. Napoli returns to win and returns to second place, tied with Milan, four from Inter. And plus eight on the little train of the wings. Match with not intense rhythms, definitely far from Napoli-Atalanta.

There will be a lot of discussion about the goal canceled against Kessié in the 89th, canceled for an offside similar to the one whistled yesterday against Atalanta in the match against Roma. But Napoli’s victory is well deserved.

It is the Naples of the wingmen. By necessity, given the injuries, but also by choice given the decision to have Petagna play in place of Mertens. Napoli’s working class is fed: Malcuit, Juan Jesus, Petagna, Elmas. Four footballers considered superfluous to say the least. Demme should also be added, however, also author of the only insufficient performance.

To empathize with the climate, Spalletti goes to the bench wearing spiked shoes: probably to feel the warmth of the football working class.

At Napoli the game is very good, he scores after four minutes. Even if the very little of Milan in the first half we do not believe that it can be attributable to the cold conceded goal. The Rossoneri seemed very little.

For Napoli, the goal was also a medicine. It helped to forget what Brozovic suffered at this stadium a few weeks ago. Same door, opposite stop angle. This time there is Elmas on the near post who turns his head and beats Maignan.

The list of injured is plentiful on both fronts. Spalletti adds Mertens who remains on the bench. Play Petagna. Spalletti wants an attack that presses and recovers. At one time he would have said he was generous. And both Lozano and Petagna are generous. Zielinski plays a game of his own. He does not lose balls, he lights up, covers, recovers. A game from the red circle, to put it in the words of Clerici and Tommasi. Elmas is no longer even a surprise. He is a football player through and through. Last year was a double. The midfielder of Napoli literally makes that of Milan disappear with Tonali and Kessie looking like little ones. Juan Jesus proves that his was not a purchase of despair.

Especially in the first half, Napoli could hold more ball. And in fact in the second half Spalletti replaced Demme (foul and cumbersome) with Lobotka. With this Milan, however, even Demme is fine. It’s enough. But with Lobotka it’s much better. In this case, the ball in the bank is useful.

To return to Milan we can say that if Florenzi is the best, it means that the level is not that high. The other certainty is Ibrahimovic who, as soon as he can, remembers who he is. Ospina is good at deflecting a shot from a true center forward for a corner.

We can say that it was a match that confirmed the average level of the Italian championship. But we cannot self flag. And the alibi of injuries should be remembered. Spalletti deserves the great merit of having practically never given up on the mentality front. He has never succumbed to the culture of alibis. He suffered a slight, physiological failure after the internal defeat with Empoli. He promptly recovered. He is a coach, on and off the pitch. The man who wanted us in Naples.