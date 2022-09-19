NARCISO RODRIGUEZ X ZARA

The most desired collection of the moment consists of a capsule with 25 garments and unique accessories selected after an exhaustive search of the firm’s archives, which have been adapted for the collection. The garments of this line will oscillate between 120 to 500 euros. The designer has worked in a very personal way for this collection and enthuses “It’s been great going through the archive and seeing things again that we liked. It was also great to see them through the new eyes of the Zara design team. They are such a professional team that gets excited about each piece and makes sure to keep the essence of the originals.” Simplicity, elegance and timelessness has recreated them in this collection of unique basics needed in any wardrobe.

Some garments of the collection highlighted by the designer, in neutral colors that transmit energy and elegance, such as black, white or red:

– “There’s a beautiful elongated dress bias cut and interesting stitching, It’s what people think of when they think of my brand. It is very liquid. It flows over the body”

– “A black wool coat double-faced with side slits and a leather cummerbund belt. The coat is extraordinary, it’s that meticulous.”

– A draped tube designin red silk crepe, which she designed in 2018.

– Sexy skirts that hug the figurejumpsuits straight pants, bodies, shoes, belt and handbag.

– elegant dress pants that are combined with sleeveless tops.

The “lookbooks” is it so starring by the 40-year-old Russian model Natalia Vodianova as the image of the very careful collection, games in black and white, minimalism by the photographer Graig McDean, the styling is by Ludivine Poiblac and the make-up by Diane Kendal with products from Zara Beauty.

This alliance is the beginning of a new era led by Marta Ortega, who already surprised us by creating Zara Atelier with exclusive collections that are an object of desire or even working with signings such as Kate Moss, Anja Rubik. Until now, she had launched collections with smaller firms such as Ria Menorca, Ader Error, Good American, Everlast.

Marta Ortega, president of Inditex, gathered a group of friends with the designer Narciso Rodriguez at the emblematic Carbone restaurant in New York, to celebrate the launch of this collection. In which she chose one of the dresses that are part of the capsule, it is a sleeveless midi design made of a wool blend that fits the figure, with a draped detail at the waist and a simple, very sophisticated bow at the neck. , in a deep orange shade that sold out in a matter of hours. Very sensual and elegant.

Narciso Rodriguez is one of the best known American fashion designers, of Cuban origin, father of two children and married to Thomas Tolan. He was born in New York in 1961, moved to New Jersey where he grew up, studied at the famous Parsons school in New York and went to work at the Anna Klein firm closely linked to Donna Karan, and then started with Calvin Klein since then he was He is known for the minimalism of his clothes and for being very perfectionist.

In 1995 he was appointed creative director of Cerruti. The great leap in his career was perhaps marked by Carolyn Bassette’s wedding to John John Kenedy in 1996. His dress is still a reference today. Today it would be viral, it was on all the covers, the most important slip dresses of the time. “I kept the pattern and even the leftover fabric used and gave it to Carolyn as a gift. When she passed away, the family returned everything to me and I have it saved,” recalls the designer. He made a leap to Europe and spent a few years working at Loewe, he was Creative Director of the firm’s pret-a-porter between 1997 and 2001.

In 2000, he launched his first line of accessories in which he collaborated with Tom Binns. In 2001 he opens a store in Milan and in 2002 he designs actress Jennifer Connelly’s dress for the Golden Globes, wins the CFDA for best designer and Angelina Jolie stars on the cover of the April issue of Vogue Usa dressed as Rodriguez.

In 2003 Sandra Bullock appears on the cover of the issue of Vogue Usa with one of her designs, Salma Hayek attends the Golden Globes with another wonderful dress. She won another CFDA. She puts on sale the fragrance Narciso Rodriguez for her. In 2004 Kate Hudson wears a dress on the cover of the June issue of Vogue Usa.

In 2005 he launched his men’s line. In 2006 the actress Rachel Weisz collects an Oscar with one of her designs. In 2008 Michelle Obama chooses one of her designs for her husband’s victory speech as president of the US In the December issue Jennifer Aniston appears in Vogue USA. In 2009 she designs the wedding dress for Claire Danes. His references are Cristóbal Balenciaga, Vionnet, Versace, Armani, Yohji Yamamoto, Comme des Garçons and among his clients and admirers are Claire Danes, Rachel Weisz or Sarah Jessica Parker.

This collaboration represents a return to fashion since the difficult decision to close his firm with the arrival of covid. Slowing down and dedicating himself completely to her family became a priority. “I see this collaboration as a beautiful way to celebrate so many years of career” and also to celebrate his friendship with Marta Ortega, whom he admires and whom he dressed at her first wedding in a beautiful wedding dress. The Inditex firm has taken a very successful path, growing as a brand similar to the great luxury firms, with increasingly unique and high-quality designs that arouse passion and expectation in all parts of the world. My congratulations, this is only the beginning of a new era for fashion.