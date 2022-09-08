Narciso Rodríguez’s designs arrive at the new Zara collection

Minimalism and vaporous, almost ethereal fabrics are the hallmark of the house. The name of Narciso Rodriguez He is linked to great celebrities, such as Carolyn Bessette (wife of John F. Kennedy Jr.), Michelle Obama, Jessica Alba… and now, a Spaniard: Amancio Ortega. The Zara brand, from the Inditex group, launches a collection with the renowned designer that arrives today at physical and online stores in Spain.

The collection is named after Narciso Rodriguez x Zara and will have 25 pieces that the designer has selected himself, all in those colors that have always characterized his designs: red, white, black and naked.

zara.com

One of his most iconic pieces will be included in the collection, with a small revision and adaptations. It is about the wedding dress that the aforementioned wife of John F. Kennedy Jr., the publicist Carolyn Bessette, wore at her wedding in 1996. It was a slip-style pearl white dress that was a sensation at the time.

On the Zara website you can already see the pieces that make up this new collection and they are available for purchase.

Narciso Rodríguez’s career as a designer and creative director spans well-known brands such as Donna Karan, Calvin Klein and Loewe. However, he had never collaborated with the company that Marta Ortega is now in charge of, despite being very good friends for a long time. In fact, it was he who dressed her at her wedding with Sergio Álvarez.

zara.com

Who is Narciso Rodriguez?

A man of refined and simple tastes, which is reflected in his designs, absent of extravagance, Narciso was born in New York (1961). His parents were Cuban, while his grandfather was from the Canary Islands, originally from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. He is the father of two children, Ivy and Caleb, and the husband of advertising executive Thomas Tolan, whom he married in 2013.

Although he is recognized as a designer, his name is also famous for his perfumes, both for men and women: For Her, muscle Y Daffodil. His secret, as he himself confessed, is the egyptian musk. This substance has existed for thousands of years, although its formula has been changing over time, thus updating current and renowned fragrances such as Narcissus.

Fame and recognition came from the hand of the aforementioned wedding of Carolyn Bessette and her husband John F. Kennedy Jr.. The bride’s dress was very famous and after it came the offers. One of them, in Madrid, as creative director of Loewefrom 1977 to 2001. It was there that the friendship was forged with the then heir to Inditex, Marta Ortega.

“I am a close friend of Marta and her family. Is incredible. My idea of ​​a Spanish woman is that of someone fascinating, full of life, happy. Marta is like that and her mother too. Her happiness is contagious. We have a very close relationship », he said of her in an interview.

Now, that friendly relationship has been transformed into a commercial agreement that all women fans of Zara will be able to enjoy, by making a clothing line available to them from today ready-to-wear inspired by the artistic career of a great international fashion designer. And with this, both make history, as it is the first collaboration in the history of Zara, not with a specific brand, but with a great designer.