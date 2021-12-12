In the (Italian) night the post on the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in the country. Then the announcement of the “briefly compromised” social profile

“The future starts today”. Thus ended two tweets published on the Italian night from Prime Minister of India. That future responded to the name of “Bitcoin“. Why from the premier’s official account Narendra Modi – surprisingly – the entry into force of the cryptocurrency as legal tender in the country. Then, however, those two social posts were deleted within a few minutes, with the denial coming directly from the government staff of the Indian peninsula.

«India has officially adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and will distribute them to all citizens of the country “. This is the double message (same) posted by the profile Twitter official of Narendra Modi. All accompanied by a link which, in reality, as TechCrunch explains, has never been active. It was – reading the URL – a trivial self-produced blog that had no institutional chrism (not even the domain had been purchased, but it was only a feasible page, in the free version, on one of the most famous platforms to create free sites).

Narendra Modi and the Twitter announcement on Bitcoin in India

But what happened? The staff of Narendra Modi he ran for cover a few minutes later, explaining that the Indian Prime Minister’s account had been “briefly compromised”. In short, for a few minutes someone – we still don’t know who (and we don’t even know if it was an elusive hacker attack) – used the Twitter profile of the Indian premer to share what, in effect, is a hoax. . Because India, at least for the moment, has no plans to make Bitcoin legal tender in the country. But that message was read by millions of followers (he has over 73.4 million on Twitter alone) and the case exploded in a very short time. Then the cancellation of those two tweets and the return to social sharing. As if nothing had happened.