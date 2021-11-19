Narendra Modi changed his mind about his most contested laws

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that he will lift the disputed agricultural trade liberalization laws passed in September 2020, against which millions of Indian farmers have been protesting for over a year. Modi’s decision is considered a huge concession, given the conviction with which the government had supported the laws, and a great victory for the approximately 650 million farmers in the country, many of them involved in huge strikes, marches and protests, even violent.

The protests related to agricultural trade laws have been described by some newspapers as the greatest crisis Modi has faced since the beginning of his rule.

On 20 September 2020, without any consultation with agricultural organizations, the government had three laws approved by Parliament that liberalized the sale of agricultural products, moving in the direction of a single market. The reform provided that farmers and traders had the freedom to sell and buy without price constraints, no longer only on the markets regulated by the state (the so-called “mandis”) and in the physical locations provided for by the various state legislations, but also with the involvement direct of private individuals.

Since that time, hundreds of thousands of farmers had gathered to strike, organized long marches and camped in various points of the territory around the capital New Delhi to protest against the introduction of the laws, claiming that they would put their own at risk. economic security and given control over the prices of their products to large corporations. The protests had not stopped either with the summer heat or with the winter cold and the farmers had not been held back even by the restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic or by the clashes with the police; in recent months some of them have died due to the cold and lack of food during the protests.

Modi said on Friday that the government “will begin the constitutional process to revoke all three laws in the parliamentary session that begins at the end of this month” and appealed to the farmers who participated in the protests to return home, with a view to “A new beginning and to look forward”.

– Read also: The great protest of the peasants in India

Modi’s announcement came as a bit of a surprise. Earlier this year, the government suspended the entry into force of the new laws following massive protests in the previous months, but all subsequent negotiations between the protesters and the government had failed.

The decision to revoke them is thought to be linked to the upcoming major elections in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, where farmers are a large part of the electorate and where agricultural organizations have great power and influence. In the speech of the announcement, Modi said he had decided to revoke the laws because his government “had not been able to convince the peasants,” arguing that the decision would benefit the whole country.

In any case, the leaders of the peasant protests, cited by the Guardian, have made it known that they will not stop demonstrating. One of them, Rikesh Tikait, said on Friday that farmers will not move from their camps until the laws have been permanently withdrawn after discussions in Parliament.