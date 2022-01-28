Narrative medicine: concrete help against wrong diagnoses

Avoid misdiagnosis and save hospitals. To achieve these two fundamental aspects of every health system, concrete help comes from Narrative Medicine, a discipline of the sector called Medical Humanities, which deals with the doctor-patient relationship. In recent years, the narrative has shown its effectiveness in acquiring, understanding and integrating the different points of view of those who intervene in the disease, bringing the patient back to the center. All this also with a view to expanding the different possible therapies and building a personalized treatment. “In the United States, a study by the National Cancer Institute showed that the lack of relationship was the protagonist of half of the health errors that occurred in their sector” explains Dr. Mario Cerati, of the board of directors of the Italian Society of Narrative Medicine (Simen ).

The importance of dialogue between the doctor and the patient is at the basis of the prevention of the so-called “sentinel events”, that is those adverse events of particular gravity, which cause death or serious damage to the patient and which determine a loss of trust of citizens towards of the health service: “The Ministry of Health studied sentinel events in a report, putting together the data from September 2005 to December 2012, and highlighted how most of these were precisely linked to a problem of the doctor-patient relationship” he continues Cerati. Narrative medicine intervenes in this area and improves the clinic, helping the economy within hospitals: “In a ward that relates to the right approach, in the case of diabetic patients, for example, 30 percent of amputations could occur less »explains Dr. Cerati. To do this, however, training courses are already needed in universities: “Narrative medicine helps patients but also doctors who would also be able to better manage those conditions of prolonged stress that the pandemic has brought to the surface – says Cerati – For example, Aircraft pilots are trained to handle situations of sudden and prolonged stress: the same thing should be true for healthcare personnel. The operating room can be considered in a certain sense similar to a cockpit, but in doctors this type of competence is not required ».

One of the tools available to narrative medicine is shared knowledge: “In addition to the folders where the clinical data of the patients are entered, other parallel ones would be created where instead the qualitative data would also be collected, the recurrences that occur over time, for a diagnosis that is always more punctual. This is because the patient is used to the fact that the doctor has little time available for the anamnesis and is inclined to select the symptoms himself, on sometimes confused timelines that can lead to wrong diagnoses »adds Cerati. If there had been a system of qualitative records shared between the various hospitals during the first wave of Covid, the intervention on the disease could have been anticipated: “in fact, the annotations of particular pneumonia would have begun to appear almost everywhere, precisely because these folders placed on the net intercept recurrences »concludes Cerati.

Narrative medicine is also part of the treatment of chronic patients, of those who have no hope of seeing the end of the disease, but who can be helped to live better the last months of their lives. Among the examples of training courses launched in Italy, we find the one concluded at the Front Office of the San Giovanni Hospital in Rome, which took place in 2021: “It can be considered the first training project in our country that finds a link between medicine narrative and the fundamental moment of acceptance in the world of care »explains Stefania Polvani, president of Simen. Narrative medicine will be at the center of an online conference on 28 and 29 January entitled “R-Exist the stories behind the numbers – Learning from Covid”, where the results of the work of collecting the stories of treatment, recovery or unfortunately loss will be presented , but sometimes also of simple everyday life, of those who have lived and are living the experience of the pandemic.