Naruto: Fanart shows that Emma Watson would make an excellent Sakura Haruno cosplay

After a brilliant film career, we might like to see actress Emma Watson take an interest in venturing into the ninja world of Narutoand that because a fan art has imagined her as Sakura Haruno, the shinobi with pink hair, big brains and spectacular strength that has been portrayed with an impressive finish.

With this fanart made by Cyruscloud (Pinterest) it is possible to reimagine the British actress playing the kunoichi From Konoha, Emma Watson has left her wands at Hogwarts to put on her gloves and beat up anyone who threatens the peace of her family or her village.

Credit must be given to the artist who made this image from scratch and captured the Sakura Haruno’s most outstanding features in the appearance of Emma Watson… without a doubt a prospect to profile as this iconic character from the world of Naruto, don’t you think?

Curiously, Hermione and Sakura share the peculiarity of being the most outstanding prospects in their respective fields: Granger was always known as the most brilliant “brain” that Gryffindor has stepped on, while Sakura has a prominent intellect that led her to become a doctor and dominate. one of the most difficult techniques created by a Hokage.

What do you think of this fanart of Emma Watson doing cosplay of sakura?

