Nasa, a terrifying alarm for 11 December – Libero Quotidiano





Is called Nereus, is larger than the Eiffel Tower he was born in’asteroid which is disturbing the NASA. Space debris will enter Earth’s orbit in just over a week. The date estimated by experts from the American aerospace agency is 11 December next.





The rock 330 meters high and 150 meters long it should reach a distance of 3.86 million kilometers from the surface of our planet (about 10 times the distance between us and the moon, so to speak) and according to current estimates it should fortunately not impact the Earth, but exceed it at the astounding speed of 23,657 kilometers per hour. Yet NASA does not sleep soundly.



Technically, in fact, any body passes less than 190 million kilometers from the Earth at high speed is considered by experts as a “near object” and as such potentially “risky“seen thecataclysmic impact which would collide with the surface. In fact, a light and apparently insignificant one would suffice trajectory change to have potentially devastating consequences.

The story, however, should help to appease even the most apprehensive minds and natural pessimists: the asteroid Nereus, as also recalled by the website of the British tabloid The Sun, is now an old acquaintance of man. First sighted by the American astronomer Eleanor Helin in 1982, it is used to frequently passing close to the Earth. Like an old friend, in short, who is better not to invite home. We keep our distance, a greeting from afar is enough in some cases.