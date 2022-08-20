NASA announces the regions chosen for the next human moon landing

More than 50 years have passed since man walked on the Moon.but now very little left for NASA astronauts to return to it.

The aerospace agency announced 13 possible landing candidate regions for its mission Artemis III during a press conference held this week. All of the candidate regions are clustered near the moon’s south pole, an area of ​​key scientific and exploration interest alike.

“The selection of these regions means that we are one giant step closer to returning to landing humans on the Moon for the first time since the Apollo programsaid Mark Kirasich, deputy administrator for the Artemis Campaign Development Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

“When we do, it will be unlike any previous mission, as astronauts will venture into previously uncharted dark zones By humans Y will lay the foundations for future long-term stays“.

NASA identified the following candidate regions for the moon landing of Artemis III: Faustini A edge, peak near Shackleton, connection crestextension of the connection crest, gerlache rim 1 and 2, Gerlache-Kocher massif, Haworth, Malapert massif, Leibnitz Beta Plateau, noble edge 1 and 2, and Amundsen’s edge.

A representation of the 13 candidate regions for the landing of Artemis III. Each region measures approximately 15 by 15 kilometers.POT

Each of these regions is less than six degrees from the lunar south pole. and, collectively, contain various geological features. On the whole, these regions offer landing options for all potential Artemis III launch opportunities. Specific landing locations are closely tied to the launch window schedule, so having multiple regions ensures flexibility for launch throughout the year.