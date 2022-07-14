NASA astronaut: “We must preserve the Earth, we will not be able to live on Mars”

NASA astronaut and Colonel of the United States Air Force Terry Virts asks humanity to “take care of the planet Earth, our home”, because humans will never be able to inhabit Mars, even if they live now “a golden age of space explorationthanks to private investment.

Virts, who was the pilot of the shuttle Endeavor in the final docking of the International Space Station (ISS) and who has lived for 200 days in space as commander of Expedition 43, defends that billionaires invest in these trips “to expand the knowledge of space.

In an interview with Efe, Virts, who is in the Spanish city of Barcelona to give a conference on his experiences, clarifies that “A three-minute rocket ride can be fun for a billionaire,” But he argues that this private investment should be used to “do better things for the planet and for other humans in space research.”

“Human beings will never live on Mars, we only have one planet, this is our home and we have to take care of it”, emphasizes the astronaut (Baltimore, USA, 1967) when asked if humans will have to emigrate to another planet in case the Earth becomes uninhabitable.

The military man, who also collaborates with National Geographic, defends that billions be invested in space research because it is possible to “understand what is happening on Earth in part thanks to what we dedicate to space exploration, that is why it is important continue to invest in space exploration.

Virts is dedicated to disseminating how the Earth is seen from space: “from there you can see the pollution, especially in China, where there is a terrible big brown cloud, but also the deforestation, which grows every year.”

On the photographs of the James Webb space telescope revealed yesterday by the US agency NASA, the astronaut believes that “images like these can help raise awareness about our role in the universe and the importance of preserving the Earth“.

With a degree in Mathematical Sciences from the United States Air Force Academy and a master’s degree in Aeronautical Sciences, Virts considers that the world is experiencing “a golden age in space exploration”, in part thanks to the 17,000 million dollars that private investment has contributed.

“Space research is more exciting now than even in the time of Apollo thanks to growing private investment,” says the fighter pilot, who recalls that a report by the company Space Capital from 2021 indicated that private investment in space has from 9,100 million dollars in 2020 to 17,000 million last year.

According to Virts, the contribution of capital from private companies is “very important” for space research because “they can obtain results more quickly” than governments, since these companies “are obliged to innovate because, if things do not work, they fall bankrupt.”

One of the recent contributions of private investment is space tourism; although some private citizens have been flying to the International Space Station (ISS) since 2001 for a significant sum of money and in 2021 veteran astronauts like Virts witnessed a new space race led by companies like Blue Origin, from Jeff Bezos; SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, and Virgin Galactic, led by Richard Branson.

Virts was present at the preparation of the ISS to receive visitors from SpaceX’s first private charter flight to the orbiting laboratory, which arrived at the platform last April with three businessmen and an astronaut companion, which was hailed as a milestone. in commercial spaceflight.

“Before, traveling to space was a matter of merit, but now to be an astronaut you only need a million dollars,” he smiles.

Could it be that the companies are looking for the abundant minerals that are on other planets?

“It is possible that this activity will be the most lucrative of the next century,” admits the astronaut.

“Although there are people who put hope in the extraction of resources from space as a solution to the lack of resources on Earth, right now we cannot depend on this type of exploration to exploit,” he concludes.