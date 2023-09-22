NASA becomes the driving force in cosmetics industry. weekly country

For the average person, finding out about a treatment that fades blemishes, reduces wrinkles, reduces cellulite or tightens the skin is like taking a physics or chemistry test. The slang language used can be a bit complex. It all started about 40 years ago, when NASA aerospace physicist Max Huber, after suffering tremendous burns to his face while conducting a chemical experiment in his laboratory, decided to create his own cure. He turned out…

For the average person, finding out about a treatment that fades blemishes, reduces wrinkles, reduces cellulite or tightens the skin is like taking a physics or chemistry test. The slang language used can be a bit complex. It all started about 40 years ago, when NASA aerospace physicist Max Huber, after suffering tremendous burns to his face while conducting a chemical experiment in his laboratory, decided to create his own cure. The result was the famous (and very expensive) La Mer Cream (Jennifer Lopez’s favorite), which contained the bio-fermentation of several types of seaweed. Continuing with spatial references, a curious fact; It is known that to keep spacecraft surfaces clean, NASA scientists use nanosilver, a material with known antimicrobial properties, rather than resorting to vapors released by typical cleaning products. Silver nanoparticles have great power to disinfect surfaces, as fungi and bacteria die when they come in contact with these metallic microscopic particles. Well, in the field of cosmetics there is a facial line with a patented formula (Silver Hydrosol and DHA HP) that uses colloidal silver as the main ingredient. Joey Isaacs is the founder of Argentum and with contributions from scientist Gilbert Mouzin, he based his line on the effectiveness of silver active ingredients. Potion Infini (star product) promises to treat blemishes, wrinkles or sagging. Conclusion: Whether in a beauty salon or a classroom, hygiene is important. Another similar case is that of a cream with airgel texture (rising, light, Airport), which benefits from Active Rush technology originally developed by NASA to separate the space shuttles. Today it is applied in skin care products as a light, breathable moisturizer (Olay Regenerist Whip is one of them, but the Clarins or L’Occitane brands also have creams with similar textures).

We go one step further and enter the complex world of machines. In the age of artificial intelligence, the machinery used in the world of aesthetics is able to detect, through specific programs, what our skin demands. For some years now, it has been possible to apply the lighting technology used to grow plants in space to human cells to achieve faster treatments in both the medical and aesthetic fields. NASA uses LED lights (light emitting diodes) for its plants. Aerospace researchers discovered other benefits of this light on Earth; Specifically, in the treatment of delaying aging (reduces wrinkles, blemishes, acne and rosacea). Near-infrared light penetrates the skin at a specific wavelength, activating rapid and healthy cell regeneration without causing irritation. The last two aesthetic LED light launches are from Swedish brand Forio. Its FAQ 202 anti-aging mask, with eight waves of different lengths, including NIR, allows access to the deepest layers of the skin, while the Uniskin mask, a beauty smartphone made of silicone material, is ergonomically adapted to the face. Both devices can be used at home, although their price is higher (800 and 300 euros respectively). Natalia de la Vega, founder of Tatcha Beauty Centers, has been installing LED lights in the cabin for a long time. “NASA invented this type of light to speed up the treatment of astronauts in zero-gravity environments. This was when Dior laboratories teamed up with Lucibel, experts in photobiomodulation, to create a red light mask. Its design contours the oval of the face and delivers results of brighter, firmer skin, an even complexion and clogged pores,” he commented.

Another area being developed at NASA is the use of certain lasers that are capable of measuring differences in density and volume between tree tops and the ground from space; A valuable piece of information that is used to estimate vegetation levels, study tree cover and climate change, according to experts in mapping and managing forest ecosystems. Moving the use of lasers into beauty, one of the latest to be used by dermatologists is Endolift. Dr. Carlos Morales (Morales Raya Clinic) offers it as an interstitial laser for skin tightening without surgery. “The problem with most non-surgical tightening treatments is their poor ability to reach the deeper layers of the skin and not damage the superficial layers. This laser is made of 0.3 millimeter optical fiber that delivers energy and tightens the skin from within; Without a doubt, one of the greatest advances in skin rejuvenation,” he explains. The laser is the “perfect weapon” for going deep into the skin (in the case of diode lasers it was already the case for hair removal), as do aeronauts who study forests with the firing of their precise lasers from the sky. Are.

All these new devices aim to meet the needs of a society that demands the elixir of eternal youth at any cost, in the shortest possible time, without surgery and without post-operation discomforts. For this reason, more and more sophisticated devices are being created (Israel and the United States are leaders in their creation and development) that are present exclusively in the offices of well-known doctors and beauticians for professional use and generally Are in high demand. Painless option. For puncture, filling or surgery.

Airgel-textured creams take advantage of NASA-developed Active Rush technology

One of the first machines to hit the market was the LPG (with hair removal laser) more than 30 years ago. Of French origin, this acronym responds to its creator, Louis Paul Guitari, an engineer and inventor who mechanically reproduced the manual massage performed by a physiotherapist to recover his muscles after a serious accident. did. LPG is considered a therapeutic tool (in France it is found in rehabilitation centers), but it was later discovered that it also has benefits in the aesthetic field, as it helps in reducing volume, fat and cellulite in specific areas of the body. Can help. Its complex technology is supported by the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS). Lionel Galipienzo, Director General of LPG Spain, explains that the new flagship of the device includes a skin sensor capable of detecting whether it is localized fat, cellulite or sagging and thus able to intelligently attack the problem. “It has already been patented and supported by 145 scientific studies, more than 80 publications in the scientific press and is present at medical conferences,” explains Galipenzo.

For her part, Ana Revuelta, an aeronautical physician and pharmacist, emphasizes the effectiveness of focused ultrasound with ultrasound from Merz Aesthetics Laboratories. “It is high-tech, approved by the FDA and published in a prestigious journal Journal Cosmetic DermatologyActs in the deepest layers of the skin, creating thermal coagulation points whose main function is to stimulate collagen and elastin, thereby achieving an effect of lifting Without the need to undergo surgery. Thermal coagulation points penetrate the skin like meteorites, which, when hitting the SMAS (superficial muscle aponeurotic system), cause the formation of collagen, thus naturally generating biostimulation,” he concludes.

Another scientific advancement in the aesthetic field is high-intensity fractional bipolar radiofrequency. This radiofrequency has the power to tighten the skin with an effect that can be considered a non-invasive replacement of lifting Surgical and other more invasive methods. Among these types of procedures, Dr. Agustín Granado Tiagones particularly highlights the effectiveness of the Morpheus 8 device: “It improves the texture, elasticity and appearance of the skin and even eliminates fat from the double chin. Does, a problem that concerns men and women. Women,” the doctor explains.

Ricardo Ruiz, founder and director of the International Dermatological Clinic (CDI) and head of dermatology at Ruber International Hospital, is skeptical about many of these inventions. “There is a lot of smoke in aesthetic medicine. Miraculous results and revolutionary innovations are sometimes promised, but the reality is that there has been no major progress in the last 15 or 20 years, Ruiz says. “Today the pivot of prevention and treatment of facial aging is based on the combination of botulinum toxin with fillers and collagen inducers. And spot or vein laser, radio frequency and ultrasound are also not very developed,” he explains. “That said, with current technology, interesting aesthetic results can be achieved and in many cases multiple surgeries can be delayed or even avoided.” The debate is open and if one decides on any of the technologies available today, one should always listen to the advice of a professional.

Meanwhile, cosmetic houses do not stop researching, manufacturing and investing money in launching new formulations with ingredients that promise to be the elixir of eternal youth. And the same thing happens with appliances. Scientists from cosmetic laboratories collaborate with renowned universities to conduct research on cellular aging. Among the latest advances in this field, a study has emerged on the microbiome applied to creams, developed by the Shiseido Group and recently presented at a conference held in Barcelona. If the pace of research continues, will one day be able to find that magical formula that will prevent the face and body from sagging? What if an intrinsic antigravity mechanism was discovered in the skin? What if our skin could regenerate upwards instead of sagging? More than just wrinkles, sagging is a powerful weapon in the fight against aging. And perseverance is the goal.