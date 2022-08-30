NASA cancels the launch of its historic Artemis I mission

Cape Canaveral – Fuel leaks forced the POT to suspend the launch of its new lunar rocket in an uncrewed test flight, and the next launch attempt will not take place until at least Friday, September 2.

The 322-foot Space Launch System (SLS) rocket was scheduled to lift off Monday morning with three test dummies on board for its first flight, a mission to propel a capsule into orbit around the moon.

“We will not do the launch until everything is fine,” said NASA administrator, bill nelson.

The test flight, when it happens, will be a big step forward in the search for USA to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land humans there in 2025.

The identified fuel leak was in the same location as it was identified during a spring test. Storms at sea also delayed the launch.

The SLS is the most powerful NASA has ever built, even more powerful than the Saturn V that carried astronauts to the moon half a century ago.

Hydrogen leaks have clouded NASA’s preparations since April, requiring a series of repairs. The test was repeated with more success in June, although there were also some losses. Officials said they wouldn’t know for sure whether the repairs had worked until an attempt was made to load the rocket’s tanks with nearly a million gallons (4.5 million liters) of cold fuel on Monday.

Launch Director, Charlie Blackwell-Thompsonand his team also had to deal with a communication problem from the Orion capsule.

The first flight of NASA’s 21st-century lunar exploration program, named Artemis after the twin sister of the mythological god Apollo, is years behind schedule. Successive postponements have caused budget overruns: this demonstration would cost $4.1 billion.

If the test went well, the second flight would take astronauts to circle the moon on a round trip starting in 2024. Then there could be a two-person landing by the end of 2025. NASA has its sights set on the south pole of the satellite.

During the Apollo missions, 12 astronauts landed on the Moon between 1969 and 1972, with stays of a few days at most. NASA wants to establish a lunar base on the Artemis missions where astronauts can stay for several weeks. The next step would be Mars, perhaps in the late 2030s or early 2040s.