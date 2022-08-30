Nasa cancels the launch of the Artemis I megarocket to the Moon on Monday, what happened?

Thousands of people had come from all over the country to watch the launch of Artemis I. Fifty years after the last Apollo mission, the Artemis program had sparked great excitement in that race to take over lunar exploration with a test launch. Monday of the most powerful rocket in NASA history.

However, through its Twitter account and the official broadcast, NASA confirmed that the launch was canceled due to problems with the engine. The probable date to restart it is next September 2.

the launch of #Artemis I will no longer perform today as the teams are working on an engine bleeding issue. The teams will continue to collect data and we will keep you updated on the next launch attempt. https://t.co/hgv9Fe1QRC — NASA in Spanish (@NASA_es) August 29, 2022

Initially, everything was ready to start this Monday, August 29. The takeoff began to be delayed and NASA had to go out and publicly tell what was happening. “During the transition from slow fill of liquid hydrogen in the Space Launch System rocket core stage to fast fill operations, launch controllers observed a spike in the amount of hydrogen being let out in the purge can ( …). Engineers started the reverse flow of liquid hydrogen in the core stage and are currently fixing the problem.”reported the agency.

Minutes later, NASA confirmed the complete cancellation of the mission that started with the Space Launch System Rocket and the Orion spacecraft. Around the Kennedy Space Center there was desolation.

This is the first of three trips that NASA has planned with the aim of taking humans to the Moon and, later, to Mars.

It is expected that when the launch is scheduled again, NASA will keep the goal of holding a briefing to tell a little more about the mission and then share some images of the first photographs taken by the Orion spacecraft.

According to NASA, the spacecraft’s journey will take a total of 42 days to reach the Moon, then it will circle around it and return to Earth in a journey of just over two million kilometers.

The agency’s goal is that Artemis II will be crewed to orbit the Moon and Artemis III will be crewed and land on the Moon in 2025.

Six keys to Artemis, NASA’s program to return to the Moon

The name Artemis echoes Apollo, as the manned space program developed by the United States in the 1960s was called. Artemis, in Greek mythology, is the twin sister of Apollo and a goddess associated with the Moon.

Artemis 1: test flight

Artemis 1 is a test flight of the Space Launch System rocket (SLS) of 98 meters and the Orion capsule that is on top, which seeks to ensure that astronauts can be transported safely in the future.

Before its cancellation, the SLS was scheduled to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 0833 (1233 GMT) on Monday. Sensor-equipped mannequins will take the place of future crew members, recording vibration, acceleration and radiation levels.

Orion will orbit the Moon before falling into the Pacific Ocean.

Artemis 2: Prime Crew

Scheduled for 2024, Artemis 2 will be a manned flight that will orbit the Moon, but without landing, similar to what Apollo 8 did. The composition of the crew will be announced before the end of the year. A Canadian, who would become the first to enter deep space, is expected to feature.

Artemis 3: Moon landing

The third Artemis mission will be the first to put astronauts on the Moon since Apollo 17 in December 1972. The manned spacecraft will land on the Moon’s south pole, where water in the form of ice has been detected. Previous moon landings took place near the equator.

Artemis 3 is scheduled for 2025, but may not take place until 2026, according to an independent audit of the program.

Starting with Artemis 3, NASA plans to launch manned missions once a year.

SpaceX: landing module

NASA chose Elon Musk’s SpaceX firm to build the lunar landing module for Artemis 3.

The SpaceX spacecraft, still in development, will serve as a shuttle for capsule crews to the lunar surface and back.