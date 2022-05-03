NASA confirms sighting of a fireball ten times brighter than the full moon | Science and Ecology | D.W.

Scientists from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) confirmed on Thursday (04.28.2022) that the loud noise heard by residents of three US states was due to a fireball.

At least 30 people from Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi reported seeing the meteor exceptionally light up the sky around 8 a.m. Wednesday after hearing loud rumbles. The space object was first seen 54 miles above the Mississippi River, according to NASA.

“This is one of the most beautiful events I’ve ever seen with GLM (Geostationary Lightning Mappers) data,” said Bill Cooke, chief of NASA’s Meteoroid Environments Office at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Satellite images of the fireball captured by the GLM.

“An Orange Fireball”

The bolide moved southwest at a speed of 88,500 kilometers per hour, breaking up as it descended into the Earth’s atmosphere. It disintegrated about 35 miles above a swampy area in northern Louisiana.

A witness told local media that he heard a loud noise and then looked up and saw an “orange fireball the size of a basketball, with a white tail,” heading west toward the Mississippi River.

Follow-up of the fireball according to the accounts of the witnesses.

Alert for a nuclear reactor in the area

The Claiborne County Emergency Management Agency posted a statement on Facebook confirming the reports and noting that the Grand Gulf Nuclear Station was not involved: “Citizens of Claiborne County, local officials are aware of the loud sound heard throughout the county,” the message read.

“The Grand Gulf Nuclear Station was not involved in this event and the site is safe. There is no threat to the county and no action needs to be taken,” he added.

10 times brighter than a full moon

The fragmentation of the fireball generated enough energy to create shock waves that spread to the Earth’s ground, producing rumblings and vibrations that were felt by the inhabitants of the area, NASA said.

At its peak, the fireball was more than 10 times brighter than a full moon, NASA added.

“What struck me as unusual was the low number of eyewitness reports, given that the sky was very clear. More people heard it than saw it,” Cooke said.

JU (ap, livescience.com, nasa.gov)