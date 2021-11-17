NASA continues to search for the cause of the problem at the Hubble Space Telescope

The operations continue to restore the complete functionality Hubble Space Telescope. As we know, since the end of October 2021 the telescope has suffered from a problem that has led it to be put in “safe mode” suspending scientific activities. This is not the first time this year and also in this case the operations for its restoration should last at least a month.

The latest news had been released in the first part of November 2021 when the Advanced Camera for Surveys of HST it had been turned on again to allow the actual cause of the problem to be identified. This trick should allow you to reproduce the failure which generates i error messages without however compromising the main instruments (which remain in “safe mode”).

The news on the failure of the Hubble Space Telescope of October 2021

There NASA has recently updated the page relating to news related to HST. According to reports, since the team began active monitoring on November 1, 2021, no other out-of-sync messages have been detected.

As written above, to avoid aggravating the problems, not knowing the precise cause yet, the main tools remain in “safe mode”. The rest of the Hubble Space Telescope he doesn’t seem to have any problems.

Over the past week, as announced, the team has begun to develop and test some changes that should allow to bring the tools back online and therefore also resume the scientific observations.

Diagram of Wide Field Camera 3 installed in 2009 to replace Wide Field Camera 2

One of the possibilities is to modify the way in which the tools interpret the unsynchronized messages and how the computer reacts to them. This would avoid the return to the “safe mode” suddenly. According to the official post “this would allow scientific operations to continue even if several lost messages occur”.

During the next week we will begin to think in what order to reactivate the various tools. This is a delicate operation precisely because the causes have not yet been identified. This means that a wrong step could further complicate the situation. The changes to the software will first be tested on the simulator on the ground in order to have a first useful feedback.

As specified by the NASA “The team expects it will take several weeks to complete these tasks for the first tool”. Efforts will also focus on bringing the Wide Field Camera 3 (without making any changes) as done for theAdvanced Camera for Surveys. If all goes well, observing campaigns should be resumed by the end of November.