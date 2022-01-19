NASA Curiosity has found traces of carbon isotopes defined as ” unusual ”

While NASA Perseverance is solving the problem at the sample carousel the other US rover, NASA Curiosity (on Mars since 2012), is continuing to move its steps on the Red Planet. The rover thus traveled over 27 km, overtaking 3359 Sol (by way of comparison Perseverance 2.83 km and 286 Sol). Despite the wheels showing signs of wear, NASA Curiosity keep moving and collecting data.

One of the latest discoveries concerns the analysis of rock samples taken from Mars and analyzed by Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM). In these they were found carbon isotopes very particular and defined as “unusual”. Traces of life on the Red Planet? There NASA he cannot rule it out but he has also specified that Mars it is however different from the Earth and therefore it will be necessary to deepen the analyzes to look for further evidence.

As specified a few lines above, the press release states that despite these discoveries they are “intriguing” there is still no confirmation of presence of life passed on Mars. Paul Mahaffy (NASA researcher) said “We are finding things on Mars that are extremely interesting, but we will really need more evidence to say that we have identified life”.

NASA Curiosity and the carbon isotopes found on Mars

Even if it is not a question of having confirmed the presence of life on the Red Planet, knowing it better will be fundamental for the future. Mars it will in fact be visited by robotic and human missions in the coming years / decades. Thanks to the data from NASA Curiosity it was possible to hypothesize how these were created organic molecules containing carbon isotopes.

Jennifer L. Eigenbrode (head of research) added that the scientists had to think “out of the box” and not be tied to what happens on Earth. While the two planets are similar in many ways, in many others they are not. One of the hypotheses is that ancient bacteria have produced methane, the latter in contact with ultraviolet rays would have transformed into more complex molecules that would have fallen back to the ground and would then be conserved in the rocks. But there are other hypotheses at play.

For example, ultraviolet rays could have interacted with atmospheric carbon dioxide producing molecules with those particular traces of carbon. Or the origin could be dated even further back in time when the Solar System passed through one “molecular cloud” rich in that type of carbon. Of course, other still undiscovered processes are also not excluded.

The Tunable Laser Spectrometer of SAM integrated in NASA Curiosity. 24 rock samples taken from five locations in the Gale crater were analyzed by heating them up to 850 ° C. At this point, the various carbon isotopes on which the hypotheses were based were detected. Specifically the amount of carbon 12 (linked to biological processes) was much larger than that of carbon 13 found in meteorites or the Martian atmosphere.

Without further elements, as written above, however, it is not possible to draw a definitive conclusion. Understanding the carbon cycle on Mars it will be fundamental in this sense e NASA Curiosity, NASA Perseverance and the analysis of the samples that will be returned to Earth could shed some light on this point.

