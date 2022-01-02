NASA enlists 24 theologians to study extraterrestrials

The unsettling request from NASA to twenty-four priests and theologians to investigate a theme that is certainly not ordinary, but that has been posed to humanity for decades now.

In fact, for some time it seems that there may soon be new revelations on the subject, which is why the space agency has decided to contact religious personalities to investigate some specific aspects.

The news was revealed by the DailyMail newspaper, according to which the US space agency allegedly financed a project of no less than theological nature at Princeton University, New Jersey, and specifically within the CTI (Center for Theological Inquiry).

The NASA project involving theologians and religious

NASA since 2014 has entrusted the CTI with more than a million dollars in order to implement this very particular project: to understand how people around the world would react if alien life on other planets were announced. Or how humanity would take the spread of the news of the existence of extraterrestrials.

It is he who, from his Facebook profile and with an interview with DailyMail, made it clear what this project is, which is no longer very secret. “The different religions of the planet earth can make a great contribution in terms of understanding of the possibility of discovering alien lives on other planets, ”explained British Protestant pastor Andrew Davison, spreading the news with a post on facebook.

The NASA project would have the objective of evaluating the possible “social implications of astrobiology”, and according to Davison, faith is providing a fundamental contribution in the understanding and explanation of the existence of alien life. In any case, it seems that even NASA itself has come to the conclusion that the challenge of discovering living entities outside the earth involves a question not only scientific but in a certain sense also spiritual.

The questions posed by NASA and those instead of the theologians

For years there has been a group of European Catholics who have formed a project entitled ALTRO (“Otros mundos, Tierra, Humanidad y Espacio Remoto – Other worlds, Earth, Humanity and Remote Space), led by the Jesuit astronomer and former director of the Vatican Observatory José Gabriel Funes. In any case, the questions that the theologians interviewed by NASA are called to answer are: what is life? What does it mean to be alive? What is the boundary between human and extraterrestrial?

The answers should ensure that any discovery of extraterrestrial life forms in the course of future space missions, and in particular to the planet Mars, does not represent some sort of shock to humanity. For their part, the theologians’ question is what God has in store for mankind, and what could be the “intergalactic communication” between us and alien life forms.