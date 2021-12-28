NASA “enlists” theologians





The plaque attached to Pioneer 10 in 1972 with some information on man aimed at any extraterrestrial intelligence – NASA

While space agencies launch new telescopes, probes and rovers to search for alien life forms beyond the Earth, NASA has called 24 theologians to be part of a project wanted by the space agency which will include the Center for Theological Inquiry in Princeton in the The US whose goal is to create “bridges of understanding by summoning theologians, scientists, scholars and political leaders to think together – and inform the public – on global concerns”. Among these problems, questions such as «What is life? What is the borderline between man and alien? What are the possibilities that life exists on other worlds? ». Among the theologians who will be called, Andrew Davison, a priest and theologian of the University of Cambridge with a doctorate in biochemistry, who has recently dealt with astrobiology (the science that studies the search for extraterrestrial life) and evolutionary synthesis stands out. His work on exobiology will soon be published ( Astrobiology and Christian Doctrine) which deals with the relationship between alien life and the main aspects of the Christian faith. “Religious traditions would be an important feature in the way in which humanity would deal with the confirmation of life elsewhere – wrote Davison on the website of the University of Cambridge -, for this reason, it is part of NASA’s objective to support the work on” social implications of astrobiology “. Davison explains: «My project (within that of NASA) is simple to define. I am carrying out a survey on the main themes of the Christian faith from the point of view of life elsewhere in the Universe. I think of his relationship with the doctrines of creation, of sin, of the person and work of Jesus, of Redemption, of revelation and of eschatology. So far my attention has focused mainly on what theologians call Christology: the discussion of who Jesus was, and in particular what it means to consider him both human and divine. Now, given the high probability that alien life exists, there is a theological question to be answered and it concerns the perspective of life on other worlds: do we have to think about many incarnations or just the one theologians talk about in Jesus? ” . A problem that must be rightly addressed before the big announcement can come. Even José Gabriel Funes, director of the Vatican Observatory, when asked about the relationship between astronomy and faith, repeatedly reiterated the possibility of extraterrestrial life: «In my opinion this possibility exists. Astronomers believe that the Universe is made up of one hundred billion galaxies, each of which is made up of hundreds of billions of stars. Many, or nearly all, of these may have planets. How can we exclude that life has also developed elsewhere? “. And even if there is no proof, Funes reiterates, it cannot be excluded that there are beings similar to us or more evolved. And if their existence was discovered there would be no problems for our faith. “As there is a multiplicity of creatures on Earth, so there could be other beings, even intelligent ones, created by God. This does not conflict with our Faith, because we cannot place limits on God’s creative freedom. To say it with St. Francis, if we consider earthly creatures such as ‘brother’ and ‘sister’, why couldn’t we also speak of an ‘extraterrestrial brother’? In any case, it would be part of creation ».