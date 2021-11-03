Tech

NASA finds the solution to the fuel for the return from Mars: it will be manufactured on site

Photo of Kim Lee
A brilliant idea from NASA. Using bacteria to create rockets, fuel and oxygen on the Red Planet.

NASA is studying a way to solve the problems related to the return journey from Mars – MeteoWeek.com

Getting to and from Mars is really complicated

If only arriving on Mars were the problem. And once there, how do you get back to Earth? This is one of the so many problems that plague NASA engineers. Focusing on finding a way to fuel the amount of return flights from the Red Planet could greatly help astronauts by creating a more dynamic connection between Earth and Mars.

To date, the fuel needed to return to Earth must necessarily be produced on our planet and transported on board. It sounds simple, but it is an operation that costs billions of dollars.

NASA is currently thinking of fueling any rockets with methane and liquid oxygen, which however are not on Mars and which should be brought from here.

Nick Kruyer, another Georgia Tech researcher added: “Carbon dioxide is one of the only resources available on Mars and biology is suitable for converting Co₂ into products for the creation of rocket fuel”.

Matthew Realff, also a researcher on the team working on this bio-fuel, concluded as follows: “We also need to perform experiments to show that cyanobacteria can be grown under Martian conditions, because the difference in the solar spectrum on Mars, both for the distance from the Sun and for the lack of atmospheric filtering of sunlight with high ultraviolet levels, could damage cyanobacteria “.

