NASA has a new metal capable of withstanding extreme temperatures. It is very promising for aerospace engineering

The materials used in spacecraft are generally the most advanced that humans have created. These must be able to maintain their integrity at key moments such as takeoff and landing, as well as withstand radiation and drastic temperature changes in space. Recently, NASA has announced the development of a “revolutionary” metal alloy which could make some components of their ships and jet engines more reliable and efficient in extreme conditions.

GRX-810 is an Oxide Dispersion Reinforced Alloy (ODS) that can withstand temperatures in excess of 1,000 degrees Celsius, offers twice the strength in fracture toughness, three and a half times the flexibility without cracking when bent and stretched , and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress under tension. “New types of stronger and lighter materials play a key role in NASA’s goal of changing the future of flight,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy director of the Transformation Tools and Technologies Project.

Developing the materials of the future

To develop this tough new alloy, NASA researchers used computational models to simulate thermodynamic performance of the material and 3D printing to make it a reality. The use of these two methods, according to the agency, drastically accelerated the rate of development, something that with classic “trial and error” techniques could have taken years. “Now we can produce new materials faster and with better yield than ever before,” explains Tim Smith, a fellow at NASA’s Glenn Research Center.

Using thermodynamic modeling, the team discovered the optimal composition of the alloy after 30 simulations, a number they consider to be very low, which demonstrates the “maturity” of this computational method. The tool also avoided so-called “dead ends” where a point in the investigation is reached where it is difficult to deduce which metals to incorporate for a new attempt and how much of each element to add to the test composition.

For now, NASA must continue to evaluate this alloy, but stresses that it could have “important implications for the future of sustainable flight.” The examples list uses in jet engines, where the higher temperature of the alloy and greater durability capacity translates into a reduced fuel consumption and lower operating and maintenance costsas well as for the design of new lighter and stronger parts and materials for spacecraft.

