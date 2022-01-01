NASA has asked clerics for help to prepare us for contact with aliens

The program was supported by a $ 1.1 million grant to study our reaction to the discovery of extraterrestrial life forms.

The National Space and Aeronautics Administration (NASA) has hired 24 theologians and clerics as part of its program to understand the existential doubts humanity may face if we discover alien life forms. The project is called “The Societal Implications of Astrobiology” and, according to reports from the Times, was conducted from 2015 to 2018 at Princeton University’s Center for Theological Inquiry, where theologians studied how people of different religions would react to news of extraterrestrial life.

Backed by a $ 1.1 million grant from NASA, the program involved Christian priests, a Jewish rabbi and an Islamic imam to understand how the discovery of life forms (including microbial) on distant planets can upset the major religious systems. After all, the discovery of extraterrestrial life – no matter how simple or small – raises not a few doubts, not only for scientists, but also for theologians: is it mentioned in the Holy Books? How does it align with the creation stories? And why would God put microbes on distant planets?

The results of the program indicated that “followers of a number of religious traditions report of being able to accept the idea of ​​extraterrestrial life forms with their timesSaid Reverend Andrew Davison, a Cambridge University priest and theologian with a PhD in biochemistry from Oxford who took part in the project in 2016-2017, in his forthcoming book Astrobiology and Christian Doctrine. “Even non-religious people seem to overestimate the challenges that religious people … would face if they were faced with evidence of alien life“.

As for the Islamic faith, scholars have pointed out that the Koran contains a passage that says: “And among his signs is the creation of the heavens and the earth and the living creatures that he scattered through them”, Perhaps alluding to life beyond Earth. Scholars believe that too Judaism it would have few problems with the discovery of alien life and, in fact, this topic has been discussed by rabbis since the Middle Ages.

Many believe that we will soon know if we are truly alone in the universe. On Christmas Day 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope – the most advanced and most expensive telescope ever built – was successfully launched into space. In addition to scrutinizing galaxies that formed in the early universe, the $ 10 billion telescope will also be able to tell us about the atmospheres of exoplanets and possibly identify if they can host life.