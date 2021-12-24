NASA: here is the last asteroid that hit the Earth

Have you always shown considerable interest in asteroids? If you are fascinated by the stories concerning these small celestial bodies and often ask yourself questions about arguments concerning them, then this is just the right reading for you.

You want to know exactly when was the last time an asteroid has it impacted the “Earth”? This type of event can be asserted with certainty that it happens every day.

In fact, small “asteroids” and other microscopic particles and dust attack the planet “Earth” on a daily basis.

But long story short, small impacts occur all the time, manifesting in about 15,000 tons of space dust reaching Earth every year. And large impacts are rare, and we’re talking about millions of years rare.

But those who have such dimensions should not be worried at all. Indeed, are the largest types which arouse many concerns and considerable alarm. This is why the greatest scientists are always careful to check the sky.

The most recent circumstance that caused fear and tension, took place in “Russia” exactly in “2013”. It was a significant event. We were hit by an asteroid the size of a small building that disintegrated about 20 kilometers above the city of Chelyabinsk.

Speaking of those instead particular impacts that have the ability to cause considerable chasms, in addition to having drastic consequences for the affected area, it must recede considerably over time.

In addition, this type of craters is not easy to find them, since they are quite worn out.

So summarizing the less harmful impacts happen all the time, while the more destructive ones occur much more rarely.

From this you can deduce how difficult it can be to implement a much larger and more dangerous impact, not only for the life of human beings but also for the “Earth”.