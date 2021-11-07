NASA Ingenuity continues to fly to Mars: we are on the fifteenth flight

At the end of October the fourteenth flight of NASA Ingenuity on Mars. The drone managed to resist the period of the solar conjunction and the passing of the months on the Red Planet, exceeding the rosiest expectations. For this reason the engineers are aiming to go even further with the accompanying tests NASA Perseverance on its way.

Today will be held at 18:22 (Italian time) fifteenth flight. Unlike the previous one, now included in the flight log, in this case it will no longer be a test to understand if the new speed of rotation of the blades is correct to overcome the lower density of the Martian atmosphere. The fourteenth flight saw a horizontal displacement of only 2 meters at a maximum altitude of 5 meters with a duration of 23 “. All this took place in flight field H, the last in which theMartian helicopter.

NASA Ingenuity’s fifteenth flight to Mars will be today

What we are about to witness is the start of the journey back to the first airfield up Mars, the Wright Brothers Field. Both the drone and the rover will travel north passing the East Séítah area and then move towards the delta that carried water into the Jezero crater lake.

As explained in the last post on the official blog, it should be necessary dai four to seven flights for the return of NASA Ingenuity at Wright Brothers Field. It is interesting to note that a new software update will also be planned in that period, which should improve the capabilities of the technology demonstrator.

The drone will move to the area of ​​the Raised Ridges spotted during the tenth flight. The expected horizontal displacement will be 406 meters with a duration of 130 “. The maximum speed instead will be equal to 5 m / s with a maximum altitude of about 12 meters. The rotation speed of the blades will be equal to 2700 RPM, higher than that used at the start of the mission.

Once again, color photographs will be taken thanks to the RTE camera (Return to Earth) from 13 MPixel based on Sony sensor. The engineers will point the target to the southwest after take-off, while nine will be captured in the northwest direction. In some of these images it should also be possible to see the NASA Perseverance rover in the distance which will continue to maintain the link between the drone and the orbiters and then send the data to Earth.