NASA Ingenuity’s 17th flight to Mars completed, with some communication problems

The flights continue on Mars from NASA Ingenuity and, after completing the sixteenth flight in the second half of November, JPL confirmed that the seventeenth attempt was successful. Unlike the previous move, however, some problems were encountered this time.

The yellow line indicates the drone’s path, the blue line the line of sight to the rover

L’Martian helicopter it would not appear damaged and should be able to continue its mission (which far exceeded expectations). The unexpected, however, makes us understand how the situation always is very risky and that to fly a drone on Mars it is not an easy operation nor without uncertainties despite the remarkable results achieved by Ingenuity.

The seventeenth flight to Mars by NASA Ingenuity

According to the mission’s official blog, the drone flew for 187 meters in the North-East direction on December 5th. At the time of writing, neither the flight log nor the RAW image collection has been updated with the new information. As written above, during this attempt there was a communication problem.

The connection between NASA Ingenuity And NASA Perseverance was lost in the landing phase but, after 15 minutes, telemetry was received by the Martian rover. This would show that the drone would actually be safe and sound in the new landing zone.

The elevation of the terrain between the drone and the rover during the last flight

The first information would show how the communication problem is related to one “demanding radio configuration” between the two units. However, to have more precise information it will be necessary to analyze the data that will have to be downloaded to Earth. L’Martian helicopter he covered 187 meters in 117 “at 10 meters of maximum altitude. The reception of the telemetry was interrupted when there were 3 meters (vertically) to the ground.

As explained by the engineers, in this test the communication between NASA Ingenuity and the rover had been pushed to the limits. In particular, the radio waves had to overcome a hill (called Bras) and part of the structure itself Perseverance, including its RTG or radioisotope thermoelectric generator. Furthermore the rover had moved between when the flight was planned to when it was actually performed making the operation more complex (but the main mission remains that of Perseverance which will always have priority). Telemetry received after landing indicated that the batteries were charging after landing making it clear that everything should be “nominal”.

Once the data has been analyzed (which should arrive on Earth today or shortly thereafter) the 18th flight will be scheduled. This is expected to happen within two weeks, with the displacement being 200 meters. All that remains is to wait for good news from JPL (even if there seems to be optimism about the conditions of the drone).

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!