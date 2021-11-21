NASA is building a space shield around the Earth, here’s why

Calm. There is no asteroid that is about to crash into the Earth, although it is understandable that NASA wants to organize in case this annoying eventuality happens.

The program in question is called DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) and its goal is to crash a spaceship into an asteroid trying to divert its orbit. The launch will take place in a few days and the impact we will be able to see in 2022.

If an asteroid or comet with a diameter greater than 140 meters approaching the Earth at a distance of less than 5% of the distance from the Earth to the Sun, then that for NASA is a Potentially Hazardous Object (PHO) that is a potentially dangerous object.

MARK GARLICK / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARYGetty Images

Most of these will pose no danger to us – in fact, NASA says none of the known PHOs have a significant chance of hitting Earth in the next 100 years. However, it is estimated that only 40% of these objects are known. So there could be dangerous ones around that we haven’t seen yet.

At the moment the test will be done on Dimorphos, a relatively close asteroid that is not dangerous but that we want to try to move from its orbit, so when a really problematic one arrives we will have a plan to save our skin.

DART will be operated using the onboard camera, DRACO and autonomous navigation software. These will direct the spacecraft to collide with the space object at a speed of about 6.6 km / s while altering the moon’s speed by less than 1%. If all goes according to plan, the change in its orbit will be large enough for ground-based telescopes to observe.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io