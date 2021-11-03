NASA is deciding how it will tell us it found the aliens

How to tell the world, if and when it happens – and Bill Nelson, head of NASA, is really convinced that there are other tenants in the universe, or at least other forms of life – the discovery of extraterrestrial life? A big problem for the US space agency, which is already thinking about new protocols to take this topic out of the shallows of the science fiction into which it has fallen and give it back all the scientificity of the case. Also with the aim of bringing the debate on the topic back within rigid boundaries, to be told with rigor and without giving in to sensationalism or, precisely, to references that would be better in a film or novel than in one of the most important institutes. scientific and exploratory of the world.

A group of scientists has in fact just published a comment in the journal Nature in which they essentially ask for a clear framework for the possible communication of extraterrestrial life, when this should be proven. Perhaps, as Lauren Fuge says on Cosmos, through a very evident message picked up by a radio telescope or by identifying traces of life in the ocean hidden under the icy crust of Europa, the fourth satellite of Jupiter on which the Galileo probe gave us information many years ago. precious, or perhaps “signs of writhing microbes in rugged Martian lakes or microscopic fossils in a meteorite.”

“Our generation will realistically be the one that will discover the evidence of life beyond the Earth,” wrote James Green, NASA chief scientist, together with his colleagues in this letter. “But from this potential privilege come responsibilities.” In practice, the group asks to open a dialogue at the level of the scientific community on the most correct way of conveying information on a subject so complex that “it has a high potential to lapse into sensationalism”. Even the way in which the media often deal with these topics, not to mention how they have struck the imagination for decades and wedged themselves into popular culture, does not focus on a rational exposition of what we will eventually discover millions of kilometers away.

NASA

The team explains that finding extraterrestrial life is often thought to be “an all-or-nothing proposition: either a mission returns definitive evidence of life or it hasn’t achieved its goal.” This is not the case and it will not be so in the future. In other words, it is likely that the evidence will not come in the final form of the aliens as the cinema has told us, or as a mountain of bizarre theories have imagined. What we will discover will perhaps even be unknown to us, it will need prolonged analyzes, additional observations, in short, we will not have certainties of any kind from one day to the next.

According to Green and colleagues, this should be clarified right away: we will have to rephrase such a discovery, so we will never have a single moment when aliens are announced to the world. Instead, this path should be represented – and told by experts and media – as a progressive effort, which reflects the very path of science. “If we reformulate the search for life as a progressive effort, we will convey the value of contextual or suggestive but not definitive observations and we will emphasize that false starts and dead ends are an expected part of a healthy scientific process,” the experts of the US agency write.

NASA

Therefore scientists, experts, journalists, disseminators will have to talk to each other to agree on standards of evidence of extraterrestrial life and then on the best way to communicate any discoveries, verifications and failures. On the first front, the group proposes a scale called CoLD, which stands for “Confidence of life detection”, divided into seven steps that lead from the first identification of life to definitive confirmation. For example, at the first step of the scale, “level 1” , scientists would report hints of a life signal, such as “a biologically relevant molecule – we read on the NASA website – an example could be a future measurement of some molecule on Mars potentially related to life. Moving to” level 2 “, the scientists would have ensured that the detection was not affected by contaminated instruments on Earth. At “level 3″ they would show how this biological signal is in a similar environment, such as an ancient lake on Earth similar to the landing site of the Perseverance rover, Jezero Crater ” .

And so on: “The higher levels of the scale imply the confirmation of the initial result by independent lines of evidence and the rejection of alternative hypotheses developed by the community specifically in response to the initial result,” the article continues. Therefore, following a standard to be applied also to all celestial bodies beyond the Solar System, such as exoplanets on which we often place enormous expectations: it is believed that they are more than the 300 billion stars of the Milky Way but they are very difficult to study. Future missions and technologies will be able, hopefully at least, to analyze the atmospheres of Earth-sized planets with temperatures similar to those of our planet and that receive adequate amounts of starlight to support life as we know it. The James Webb Space Telescope, which will be launched later this year, is the next big step in this area – although perhaps an even more powerful and sensitive device will be needed to detect the combination of molecules that would indicate life.

If everyone is clear about the value of this scale, from the media to public opinion, they will therefore know that at every level the results achieved can be discarded or compromised. A scientific scheme that will help eliminate the unjustified expectation of the big announcement. Taking a current example, the Perseverance rover located on Mars has the ability to go up to level 5 in the analysis of samples where it should eventually identify chemical-biological markers of interest. But to reach the sixth and seventh and final levels we would have to analyze those samples on Earth (there is such a plan, far in time, to bring those encapsulated “carrots” back to the base) and identify something similar on celestial bodies. different from the red planet.

Changes to the CoLD could obviously arrive: for the authors it is only a proposal, useful in April the dialogue and fix some central points of this extraordinary journey in search of alien life. Upcoming missions such as Europa Clipper, an orbiter headed for the aforementioned moon of Jupiter at the end of this decade (launch is scheduled for 2025), and Dragonfly, an octocopter drone that will explore Titan, another moon but this time of Saturn, could provide us vital information about the environments in which some form of life might one day be found. “With each measurement, we learn more about both biological and non-biological planetary processes,” said Mary Voytek, head of NASA’s astrobiology program and co-author of the proposal in Nature. scientific community and many kinds of observations and experiments. Together, we can be stronger in our efforts to look for clues that we are not alone. “

